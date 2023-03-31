Toothpaste To Dish Soap, Ingredients To Clean Your Dirty Eyeglasses At Home

Eyeglasses with unique designs have become more of a fashion today. People having weaker vision often resort to wearing spectacles. Contact lenses serve the same purpose, but they are quite difficult to put on and might also irritate your eyes. As a result, eyeglasses are the best option. From choosing among a wide variety of colorful frames to selecting unique glass shapes, quirky spectacles are in high demand among the masses. You have to agree that taking care of glasses is quite the ordeal. It is undoubtedly quite annoying when grease, grit, or dirt becomes clogged on the lenses, which can also lead to headache and eye strain. Here are a few ways that will help you clean your dirty glasses, making them look brand new.

Toothpaste

If left unattended, glasses can very often cause scratches and marks, resulting in cloudy vision. To get rid of the same, you can take the help of toothpaste. Toothpaste not only helps you whiten your teeth, but also serves as a cleaning item for your glasses. Just add a blotch of toothpaste on a clean cloth and rub it gently on your eyeglasses. It will give you amazing results.

Baking soda

Another home ingredient for cleaning glasses is baking soda. To make a solution, mix a small amount of baking soda in a bowl with some water. Next, dab a clean cloth into the mixture and rinse the scratch marks or dirt on your spectacles, wiping them away. Once done, you will be amazed to see how new your old, worn-out glasses look.

Windshield Water Repellent

You might be aware of windshield water repellents used for cleaning car glasses. You can use the product for your eyewear as well. The chemicals inside the repellent will make it easier for you to clean the glasses, quite quickly. Just spray the solution on your glasses, and wipe them off with a cloth.

Dish soap

Dish soap is found in every household. Now, you can use the item to clean your gritty eyewear too. Use your fingertips to gently rub some dish soap on the lenses. After that, clean it with a soft towel. Make sure that you do not use a citrus-based dish soap. The acidic content in them will make your glasses much worse.

