Top 5 Actress Who Really Are Stoking the Business World

The entertainment industry has always been dominated by talented actresses who have captured our hearts with their mesmerizing performances on screen. But some of these actresses have also ventured into entrepreneurship, building their empire and proving to be an inspiration for women all over the world. Here are top five actress entrepreneurs who are ruling the industry with their hard work, determination, and creativity.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a young and dynamic actress who has made a name for herself in the film industry. She is also an entrepreneur who co-owns a production house called Eternal Sunshine Productions. With her production house, Alia has produced several successful films, including ‘Darlings’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The new mommy has also started her own brand clothing ‘Edamama’ for babies and moms to be. Her dedication to her craft and her entrepreneurial spirit make her a true inspiration nationwide.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is not just a talented actress but also a successful entrepreneur. The ‘Pathaan’ actress, newly launched her own skincare brand 82E. With niche self-care products this skincare range created all the buzz as soon as it hit the market.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is an actress and entrepreneur who deserves all the praise for her hard work, dedication, and creativity. She has not only established herself as a successful actress in the film industry but also as a successful entrepreneur with various ventures under her wing. Sonakshi’s most recent launch is her brand of press-on nails called ‘Soezi’. With a variety of stunning designs to choose from, Sonakshi has absolutely nailed it with this one!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a talented actress who has also made a name for herself in the business world. She co-owns a beauty brand called Kay Beauty, which offers a range of makeup and skincare products. Katrina’s beauty brand has been well-received and has helped her establish herself as a successful entrepreneur.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who has successfully ventured into various industries, including acting, singing, and entrepreneurship. Priyanka owns a haircare brand ‘Anomaly’ and also manages to build her product line for ‘SONA Home’ providing luxury dinnerware.

