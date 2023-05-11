Top 5 Must-Have Bags for Summer Travel

As the summer season arrives, fashion enthusiasts are updating their style with trendy accessories and outfits. Modern fashion is not limited to traditional clothing and accessories, but it includes sleek and sophisticated styles. Stylish and urban bags are the perfect addition to your wardrobe to complement your summer look. It’s an excellent opportunity to revamp your summer essentials and add these elegant and classy bags to your collection. Here are the top five recommendations for stunning summer bags.

The Cabin Pro x Mokobara

Do airport security check-ins stress you out? Well, meet the Cabin Pro by Mokobara, with a front laptop compartment that makes it easy for you to breeze through security check-in! It’s built with an indestructible polycarbonate hardshell which is equal parts flexible and lightweight. It’s also got an external USB charging port so you can charge your phone on-the-go. Get those Insta-worthy pictures with this unique find. Mistry’s Juno Petite

A perfect match to your aesthetic summer girl vibes. Bags from Mistry are designed especially for casual hangouts and outings with a dash of distinctive yet decent colour verticals to captivate them with your style statement. Decathlon’s Trekking Backpack

Tired of uncomfortable trekking or camping? Not to worry anymore! Decathlon’s Trekking backpack is an ideal option for your travel companion. This trekking backpack takes care of all the lesser details while you trek the great outdoors. Featuring an airway back system that is ergonomically designed, the rucksack has enough space to carry all the memories you make through your journey. Cord Studio’s Odyssey Tote

This Odyssey Tote from Cord studio has enough space and capacity to accommodate your everyday essentials. Their unique colours serve as the centre of attraction for the users. The bag is handcrafted with genuine leather serving the vintage aesthetic. Eske’s Duffle Bags

These Duffle bags from Eske are a perfect travel companion for your casual getaways. With stupendous potential to accommodate heavy materials, these bags have multiple chains and organised pockets even for your tiny essentials as well to make your travel a hassle free journey.