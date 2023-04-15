Top 5 Quick And Healthy Breakfast Ideas

In today’s fast-paced world, consumers are constantly seeking convenience and crave “home-like" meals for breakfast. They want to prepare delicious and authentic meals quickly without compromising on quality or taste. Here are top five quick breakfast options one can include in their daily lifestyle, which are easy to prepare, yet tasty:

Poha: Poha is a flattened rice dish popular in many parts of India. It is quick to make and can be customised with various vegetables and spices to eat. Ready–to–eat Idli and Sambar: If you are in a hurry, then Ready – to – eat Idli and Sambar is a convenient and nutritious breakfast option. ITC’s Aashirvaad Instant Sambar Mix solves this problem by offering a quick and easy solution for making delicious sambar at home. Masala Oats: Oats flavoured with Indian spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric make for a healthy breakfast. It is easy to cook and can be ready within no time. In fact, Ready to eat packets of Masala Oats are also widely available in the Indian market. Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich: Toast a slice of bread, add some peanut butter on top, add some sliced banana, and your breakfast is ready. It’s this simple. This breakfast is quick, easy, and packed with protein, healthy fats, and fibre. Smoothie: One of the easiest and healthiest go–to - breakfasts can be blending a glass of smoothie. Blend some fruits, veggies, and yoghurt/milk in a jar and your nutritious and tasty breakfast on the go is prepared. Adding some protein powder or peanut butter makes it more delicious and filling.

