Tough Desk Job? These 'On Chair' Yoga Poses Are Easy And Will Relieve Stress

In the fast-paced world of a 9-to-5 job, the constant screen time and a sedentary lifestyle can be draining. It takes a toll on both our mental and physical well-being, often resulting in shoulder pain and numb hips from prolonged sitting. Many corporate jobs demand long hours of sitting in chairs, but nutritionist and fitness trainer Nidhi Mohan Kamal offers a simple solution to this common struggle. According to her, taking a 5-minute break every hour to stretch and walk around can help relax your muscles and alleviate these issues.Here are a few easy and quick yoga poses that will help you relax

Chest Opening Fold

Sit on your chair with the table positioned at arm’s length. Place both hands horizontally in front of you, using the desk for support. Bend your body forward from the hips, creating a bow-like shape between your hands. Lift your body back up and repeat the movement.

Desk shoulder stretch

Sit comfortably in your chair and bend your body forward from the hips. Extend both arms in front of you, keeping them horizontal to the ground. Slowly bend your arms backwards, allowing your elbows to rest on the edge of the table and your palms to touch your shoulders. As you bend, try to keep your toes pointed and maintain a relaxed posture. Focus on feeling the stretch in your shoulder muscles.

Chair chest opener

Begin by sitting on the edge of a chair. Lift your hands straight up, extending them towards the ceiling. Slowly bring your arms down behind you, resting your palms on the backrest or seat of the chair. As you do this, stretch your body to the maximum, feeling a gentle opening in your chest and shoulders. To deepen the stretch, gently tilt your head backwards, pushing your body slightly forward.

Chair Cat-Cow

Sit straight on the chair without slouching.Put both your hands stretched out on your thighs. Now bend your neck in front and push your chest back. Simultaneously, bend your neck in the opposite direction and push your chest out.

Chair Side stretch

Put both your hands above your shoulder. Hold each elbow with the palm of the other hand. Sit straight and start bending to your right. While the hip stays locked in position, the bend initiates from the waist. Repeat on the left side as well.

