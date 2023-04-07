Tourist Spots You Can't-Miss At Jungkook's Favourite Travel Destination Jeju Island

With its distinctive culture, language, and customs, South Korea offers a unique experience to travellers. From ancient palaces and temples to bustling markets and shopping streets, there are plenty of opportunities to explore Korean history and modern lifestyle. And if you get bored with the mainstream destination, there is Jeju Island, which is also on the bucket list of BTS’s Jeon Jungkook. In a photo shoot with Calvin Klein, the K-pop sensation was asked a few questions. Out of the questions, one asked, “Where do you want to travel next in the world?" To which the BTS fame answered, “I’ve never travelled a lot but I like Jeju Island." Jungkook’s comments on Jeju Island seem to have energized travel enthusiasts ahead of summer. This off-located coast of South Korea has some stunning natural landscapes, and unique attractions.

Eight tourist spots that you can’t miss if you are travelling to this iconic island:

Hallasan National Park: This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to Hallasan, South Korea’s highest peak. The park offers various hiking trails that lead to the summit, where visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the island. Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise Peak): A volcanic crater formed over 5,000 years ago, Seongsan Ilchulbong is a breathtaking natural wonder. You can hike to the peak and witness a mesmerizing sunrise, making it a popular spot for photography. Manjanggul Cave: One of the longest lava tunnels in the world, the Manjanggul Cave is a fascinating natural attraction. Tourists can explore its dark passageways and marvel at its unique rock formations. Jeju Folk Village Museum: This outdoor museum offers a glimpse into the traditional life of Jeju Island. Visitors can see replicas of traditional thatched-roof houses, learn about local customs and crafts, and experience Jeju’s rural heritage. Teddy Bear Museum: A delightful attraction for families, the Teddy Bear Museum features an extensive collection of teddy bears from around the world. One can learn about the history of teddy bears and enjoy interactive exhibits. Cheonjeyeon Waterfalls: Known as “The Pond of God," Cheonjeyeon Waterfalls is a series of three waterfalls surrounded by lush forests. It’s a tranquil spot where visitors can enjoy the beauty of nature and relax in peaceful surroundings.

