5 Caravan Road Trips to India's Best-Kept Secrets

Caravan Road trip across India, allows you to explore captivating destinations. Vibrant landscapes of Leh-Ladakh, the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, the serene beauty of Kerala’s backwaters, mesmerizing beauty of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, India is a traveller’s delight, and the perfect way to travel is in a caravan, hell yes!, it promises adventure, culture, and scenic wonders at every turn.

“India is an incredible country where culture and cuisine change every 20 kilometres, offering a treasure trove of experiences for those who embark on a road trip. Through my captivating photographs and evocative storytelling, I encourage travellers to explore the richness of our own country, immersing ourselves in the vibrant tapestry of its landscapes, cultures, and flavours," says Nishchay Jain, Travel Photographer and Influencer, who is currently on a thrilling road journey in his caravan Barty- The Van.

Jain shares a few of his favourite destinations in India for a perfect Caravan Road trip: