5 Caravan Road Trips to India's Best-Kept Secrets

Caravan Road trip across India, allows you to explore captivating destinations. Vibrant landscapes of Leh-Ladakh, the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, the serene beauty of Kerala’s backwaters, mesmerizing beauty of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, India is a traveller’s delight, and the perfect way to travel is in a caravan, hell yes!, it promises adventure, culture, and scenic wonders at every turn.
“India is an incredible country where culture and cuisine change every 20 kilometres, offering a treasure trove of experiences for those who embark on a road trip. Through my captivating photographs and evocative storytelling, I encourage travellers to explore the richness of our own country, immersing ourselves in the vibrant tapestry of its landscapes, cultures, and flavours," says Nishchay Jain, Travel Photographer and Influencer, who is currently on a thrilling road journey in his caravan Barty- The Van.
Jain shares a few of his favourite destinations in India for a perfect Caravan Road trip:
- Rajasthan: Where Culture Meets Heritage
Rajasthan known for its rich culture and landscapes along with well-maintained roads makes it an ideal destination for a road trip. The grandeur of palaces, vibrant markets, and majestic forts immerse travellers and are a treat for the eyes.
- Meghalaya: Nature’s Paradise
For a road trip blessed with an abundance of breathtaking natural beauty, I recommend Meghalaya. Nestled in the north-east of India, this picturesque state boasts amazing waterfalls, majestic hills, and welcoming locals. Travelling and camping amidst nature will be a lifetime experience.
- Kerala: Unveiling the Raw Countryside and Festivals
Known as “God’s Own Country," Kerala never fails to mesmerise visitors with its emerald backwaters, serene beaches, and verdant landscapes. The tranquil and raw countryside of Kerala along with the celebration of unique and vibrant festivals such as Theyyam, Thrissurpuram, and Pullikali will make the road trip even more wonderful.
- Himachal Pradesh: A Tapestry of Warmth, Flavour, and Stunning Campsites
Himachal Pradesh, a state that embraces everyone with open arms, flavoursome local cuisine, and a serene environment its scenic camping spots. The region’s friendly locals, coupled with the pleasant weather create an inviting atmosphere that beckons road trippers to immerse themselves in the magnificence of the Himalayas.
- Ladakh: A Journey to the Extraordinary
One destination that is on the radar of every group for a road trip is Ladakh- a majestic place that feels like a different world altogether. With its raw and open terrain, Ladakh easily captures the hearts of adventure enthusiasts and photographers alike. Experiencing the warm Ladakhi hospitality while travelling in your caravan against the backdrop of the rugged landscape is an absolute must.