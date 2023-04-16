5 Hidden Gems In Delhi That You Can't Afford to Miss

Delhi is a city that never ceases to amaze its visitors. Apart from its popular tourist attractions, there are numerous hidden gems scattered across the city. These offbeat places offer a unique perspective into Delhi’s rich history and culture, which are perfect for travellers looking to explore beyond the beaten path. If you are in the national capital, here are 5 offbeat destinations that every travel enthusiast should add to their bucket list.

Sunder Nursery- This hidden gem of Delhi, located right opposite the busy streets of Humayun’s Tomb has lush green gardens, fountains, lakes and monuments, that offers a peaceful experience from the city’s hustle and bustle. The nursery has a variety of unique plants and is a paradise for nature lovers and photographers. A visit to Sunder Nursery is a must for anyone looking to explore Delhi’s lesser known treasures.

Mirza Ghalib Haveli – The Haveli of Mirza Ghalib is a historic mansion located in the lively streets of Old Delhi. The Haveli has been converted into a museum that showcases the life and works of the legendary poet. It is a must visit place for lovers of Urdu poetry and enthusiasts of Indian history. You can explore the various artifacts, documents and personal belongings of Ghalib.

Champa Gali – Located in Saket, the place offers a unique and charming ambiance. This offbeat destination is a narrow lane decorated with graffiti, attractive cafes, stores and creative studios. It’s a perfect spot for a lazy afternoon stroll or a cup of coffee with friends. Champa Gali is home to some of the best street food in Delhi, which is a must try for food lovers.

Hauz Khas Village - This village is known for its unique blend of modern and traditional culture, making it a hub for creative minds. The village is rich in history, with the Hauz Khas Fort and Deer Park being popular tourist attractions. The place is also known for its vibrant nightlife scene, with a variety of bars and clubs that cater to all tastes.

Majnu ka Tila - Also known as the Tibetan colony, this is a peaceful and offbeat destination that offers a unique cultural experience. The area is home to Tibetan community and visitors can explore the colourful temples, indulge in mouth-watering Tibetan cuisine and shops of traditional handicrafts and souvenirs. Majnu ka Tila also has affordable backpacker hostels and guesthouses, making it an ideal place to stay for budget travelers.

