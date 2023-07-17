5 Ideal Lakes In India For A Relaxed Vacation

Trips to mountains and thrills of the jungle can at one point prove to be quite boring. In such a situation, a person will desperately want to escape everyday life to enjoy a pleasant vacation. The soothing calmness of the lakes and their scenic beauty often prove to be a respite for all those who want to spend some quality time quietly. India is abundant with beautiful lakes. Most of the lakes in India were created naturally and have been developed into some stunning travel spots. Here are a few lakes in India you cannot miss.

Dal Lake, Srinagar

Often referred to as the “Jewel in the Crown of Kashmir", the Dal Lake is iconic. The lake is also a vital source for commercial fishing and water plant harvesting. The lake’s shoreline is surrounded by Mughal-era gardens and parks. Its scenic beauty will dazzle your eyes, and you will not want to leave soon. A boat ride is quite popular among tourists over there. Naini Lake, Nainital

Naini lake is one of the most significant tourist spots in the Kumaon region. It gets its name from the curvature it forms, which is similar to that of a human eye. Naini Lake is a popular tourist destination and one of the best spots for a boat ride with your family. Sela Lake, Tawang

The natural beauty that surrounds the entire Sela Lake is simply mesmerising. The lake’s position and views are very appealing and is a must visit for everyone who wants to take in the natural treasure that is Arunachal Pradesh. Lake Pichola, Udaipur

Lake Pichola, one of Udaipur’s oldest and largest lakes, is internationally famous for its picturesque surroundings. This lake contains numerous islands. This lake includes Jag Mandir, a popular tourist destination in Udaipur. The clean blue waters have a calming effect At sunset, a boat trip on Pichola is enough to captivate anyone. Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim

It is located on the northern side of the Khangchengyao Range, surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Buddhists and Sikhs both make pilgrimages to the lake. Apart from the lake, there is a Guru sanctuary where people offer prayers.