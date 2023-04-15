Home » News » Lifestyle » 5 Luxurious Summer Destinations To Visit in 2023 5 Luxurious Summer Destinations To Visit in 2023 With their world-class amenities, lavish accommodations, and stunning views, these properties offer the ultimate indulgence for travelers Advertisement Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi News18.com Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 08:49 IST New Delhi, India Mary Budden Estate, located in the primeval forests of Binsar in the Himalayas, offers a rare luxury of time and space







India is home to some of the most luxurious and extravagant properties that are perfect for a summer vacation. From palatial hotels to beach resorts, these properties offer unparalleled comfort and opulence. With their world-class amenities, lavish accommodations, and stunning views, these properties offer the ultimate indulgence for travelers looking to escape the summer heat in style.

A wellness Getaway at Six Senses Vana, Dehradun

Six Senses Vana, located in the heart of the Himalayas in Dehradun, is a 21-acre dedicated wellness retreat offering health and healing through a combination of ancient wisdom and innovation. The retreat combines Ayurveda, Yoga, Tibetan Medicine, and Natural Healing Therapies with a rich daily activity schedule, personalized support, and a deep commitment to wellness.

The retreat offers various programs, including Sleep, Detox, Weight Management, Tibetan Medicine, Ayurveda, Natural Healing Therapies, and Yoga, all aimed at promoting health and wellness. These programs include specialized treatments and therapies, curated meal plans, and personalized support to help guests achieve their wellness goals.

The cuisine at Six Senses Vana is designed to connect with the retreat’s philosophy, with a focus on nature, ecology, and traditional Indian values and cultural nuances. Nutritional and dietary information is made available to guests to make choices that they can follow back home.

The resort offers a unique blend of ancient wisdom, innovation, and personalized support to help guests embark on a journey of self-discovery, health, and recovery in the Himalayan foothills of India.

A Summer Getaway at Mary Budden Estate, Binsar

Mary Budden Estate, located in the primeval forests of Binsar in the Himalayas, offers a rare luxury of time and space. This sustainable property spans 5 acres of land, featuring a cottage that sleeps 6 in three rooms and 3 additional double rooms, all tastefully appointed with logwood fireplaces, stone patios, and open sit-outs, and offers stunning mountain views. The hotel operates on 24-hour solar power and uses only harvested rainwater, with guests requested to take bucket baths as no laundry services are provided.

Serena Chopra, a Delhi-based photographer and writer, purchased the property and converted it into her mountain home. The property was once owned by Ms. Mary Budden herself, who bought it in 1899 and later converted it into a school for local orphans.

Mary Budden Estate offers remarkable F&B experiences, including Serena’s Garden, an all-day dining space with al-fresco seating that pays tribute to Mary Budden, offering the best of Kumaon cuisine. The Wild Cat Brunch, a specially designed repast, is a tribute to the majestic leopard that calls Kumaon its home. The Milky Way Dinner is an experience under starry skies, with dinner served under the constellation of stars and the cloudy arch of the Milky Way.

Escape from the chaos and rediscover yourself in the breathtaking wilderness. Mary Budden Estate offers the enviable opportunity to disconnect in order to connect deeply, with a peaceful retreat in the last virgin expanses of wilderness in the Himalayas.

A Summer of Solitude at The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas

The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, is a wellness-focused destination located near Rishikesh, the yoga-capital of the world, in the foothills of the Himalayas. The resort’s architecture and location are inspired by the concept of biophilia, with the aim of provoking thoughtful moments of community, spirituality, and celebration.

The resort offers 141 guestrooms, including royal garden villas with private pools, and flexible meeting and event spaces. It also features four restaurants and bars, including Akasa, Toya, Pebbles, and Haven Lounge. The resort’s farm-to-fork concept exemplifies its commitment to sustainability and nourishment, offering an array of local and international cuisines showcasing the powers of organic, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients.

The resort draws inspiration from the brand’s six pillars of well-being - Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. The resort allows guests to personalize their stay and engage in programming that best meets their needs. The resort also features a dedicated 1,115 square meter wellness floor with comprehensive facilities, including ten treatment rooms and expert therapists for a Heavenly Spa by Westin experience. The tranquil spa facility offers holistic massages, sage rollers, body wraps, and signature exfoliating treatments in addition to an infinity pool and steam room.

The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas features exquisite event spaces spanning 1,985 square meters, including a 718 square meter pillar-less Grand Ballroom, along with two banquet halls and one boardroom. The Westin Family Kids Club, located on the property, provides imaginative spaces for young guests to play, learn and create unforgettable memories.

Overall, the resort offers a haven of wellness and renewal, inviting guests to rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul as they connect with the natural splendor of Rishikesh.

A stunning summer sojourn at Saj Hotels, Mahabaleshwar

Saj Hotels Pvt Limited is a well-known hospitality brand that owns luxurious hotels in breathtaking locations such as Mahabaleshwar and Malshej Ghat. The company is currently developing a new hotel in the Pench Tiger Reserve, which is located 95 km away from Nagpur.

Saj By The Lake is a picturesque property situated in Malshej Ghat, off the Ahmednagar-Kalyan Highway. It offers stunning views of the valleys and provides a serene environment for guests to connect with their loved ones. The hotel features a red brick wall exterior and various activities for guests to enjoy. Guests can choose to stay in the Brick Village Room or the unique Lakeview Room, which offers a countryside feel and overlooks the sunset by the lake.

Matti Baani restaurant at the property offers a menu that combines contemporary and traditional Indian cuisine. It brings the essence of India’s cultural heritage to the dining table, featuring authentic Maharashtrian dishes such as Phodni chi Kairi, Aloo kairi chaat, Khatta meetha Kairy curry, and Masala Kairi baat to provide a taste of India’s diverse culinary heritage.

Apart from the culinary experience, guests can enjoy activities that showcase the natural beauty of the region, such as trekking, bird watching, fishing, boating, and picnicking on the private island. For a more intimate experience, Saj by the Lake’s private island is the ideal destination for a quiet picnic.

Experience A French Holiday at Mademoiselle, Goa

Mademoiselle Boutique Hotel & Café is a luxurious European-style boutique hotel located in the quiet inland Goan village of Assagao. The hotel features 12 chic suites, each with a balcony bar, outdoor bathtub, and breakfast in bed option. The culinary experience at Mademoiselle is guided by Megha Kohli, the executive chef and Times Chef of the Year 2020, who leads a team of women to create a menu focused on gourmet food, artisan bread, and Parisian wine culture. The hotel’s Rosé restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine and features an outdoor seating area. Café Mademoiselle is the new chic address to lounge and break the barriers between sweet and savoury while enjoying their selection of freshly baked croissants, breads, cookies, cakes, and artisanal French cuisine. The hotel’s boutique showcases great designers across jewelry, fashion, and skincare. Mademoiselle also offers various experiences for its patrons, such as wine-tasting, yoga classes, chef’s workshops, and more.

