5 Luxury Properties To Visit in Uttarakhand

Nestled in the embrace of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand is a realm of unparalleled beauty. Its lush forests, meandering rivers, and majestic peaks enchant adventurers and nature lovers alike. The holy Ganges originates here, adding spiritual significance to the region. From the tranquil lakes of Nainital to the pristine landscapes of Auli, Uttarakhand’s diversity mesmerizes. Quaint hill stations, revered temples, and vibrant culture complete the tapestry, making it a haven for those seeking serenity and awe-inspiring vistas.

Avalon Suites by Lohono Stays

Avalon Suites invites you to discover a serene haven in the charming town of Kanatal. With sweeping vistas of the majestic Himalayas, our resort offers an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

In Kanatal, adventure awaits on numerous trails and hiking paths, some of which start right from our resort. Immerse yourself in lush forests, captivating waterfalls, and stunning viewpoints that showcase the beauty of the natural world.

Beyond Kanatal’s borders, Avalon Suites serves as the perfect launchpad for exploring nearby attractions. From the captivating Kaudia Forest and the grandeur of Tehri Dam to the vibrant hill stations of Mussoorie and Chamba, there’s a wealth of experiences to be had.

With the changing seasons, Uttarakhand’s landscape undergoes enchanting transformations. Winter blankets the mountains in snow, creating a pristine wonderland. Spring brings forth the vibrant hues of rhododendrons, painting the hills in a lively palette.

Escape to the tranquility of Avalon Suites and create cherished memories that will resonate long after your stay.

Soni Estate by Lohono Stays

Soni Estate beckons as an enchanting destination, offering a sanctuary for both relaxation and amusement. This delightful estate radiates a timeless allure that is certain to captivate your every sense.

This six-bedroom residence seamlessly integrates expansive interiors with the surrounding outdoors, leaving you in awe. The vast garden, adorned with lush greenery, sets the scene for unforgettable cocktail soirées, where joy and festivity saturate the atmosphere.

For those in pursuit of adventure and discovery, a trekking trail lies in wait, leading to a picturesque picnic spot. Fitness enthusiasts will be pleased to discover a conveniently positioned gym within the estate, ensuring the maintenance of exercise routines even during getaways. While wandering through Soni Estate, you’ll encounter a quaint greenhouse teeming with diverse plants, infusing the air with vitality and rejuvenating your senses.

Soni Estate guarantees an exceptional experience where comfort, entertainment, and the splendor of nature seamlessly converge within this distinctive haven.

Avlon domes by Lohono Stays

Situated atop the heights of Mussoorie, often referred to as the Queen of hills, is Avalon Domes—a heavenly residence that takes immense pride in its serene location. Far removed from the bustling crowds of the mall, our resort presents a tranquil and refreshing setting, ideal for genuine relaxation.

Avlon is a precious find, providing an isolated haven where you can immerse yourself in the refreshing environment and escape the fast-paced routine of daily life. Enveloped by the natural splendor of Mussoorie, you’ll find yourself captivated by awe-inspiring views of verdant mountains and invigorating, pure air that revives your spirit.

Step into one of our snug and meticulously designed domes, crafted to harmonize effortlessly with the surrounding natural panorama. Each dome is thoughtfully furnished to create a warm and welcoming ambiance, offering you the perfect space to unwind in sophistication. Awaken to the gentle melodies of nature and soak in the sweeping vistas of the nearby hills from the luxury of your personal dome.

At Avlon Domes, we are dedicated to cultivating a serene and effortless atmosphere for our esteemed guests. Immerse yourself in the natural magnificence that envelops us, inhale the invigorating mountain breeze, and allow the tranquility of Avalon Domes to transport you to a realm of unadulterated joy.

Ivy cottage

Tucked snugly within lush green foliage, the four-bedroom Ivy Cottage serves as your perfect home away from home. Emitting charm and subtle pops of color, Ivy Cottage offers a serene retreat suitable for family vacations and reunions with friends. Its convenient proximity to Mussoorie and easy accessibility from Dehradun Airport are additional benefits, ensuring hassle-free travel.

This pet friendly heritage residence showcases beautifully appointed living and dining areas, and even features a private pool surrounded by a multitude of green shades making it an exciting place for your pet to relax.. Abundant large windows frame stunning views, instantly bringing a sense of renewal. Enjoy your morning tea on the patio with majestic mountains as your companions, engage in lawn activities, or gather in the gazebo for coffee and conversations. Relish the outdoors with a vibrant barbecue or seek comfort in the outhouse, which boasts elegance, comfort, and a warming fireplace.

A picturesque setting. Thoughtfully designed interiors. Exceptional service. This Uttarakhand abode provides all that’s needed for an unforgettable mountain vacation.

Wakefield Estate -

Follow the meandering and captivating roads through the hills of Uttarakhand until you reach the extraordinary Wakefield Estate. Situated in Barlow Ganj, a mere 10-minute drive from Mussoorie’s Mall Road, this 6-bedroom residence offers an ideal year-round retreat.