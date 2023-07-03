5 Must-Visit Luxury Resorts In The Monsoon Season

Monsoons are here and it is the perfect time to indulge in luxury. Exquisite resorts promise a haven of relaxation and opulence and encourage us to have the best time. Exclusive destinations with stunning retreats, beachfront paradises offer an enchanting escape, where guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of nature while enjoying world-class amenities, these luxury resorts cater to every desire. Rejuvenating spa treatments, delectable cuisine, and lavish accommodations, allow us to embrace the serene ambiance and captivating charm of the monsoon season.

Here are 5 luxurious properties you must visit in the monsoon season:

Gold Mist by Lohono Stays

Resting on the edge of a mountain, Gold Mist delivers breathtaking, panoramic views of the Krishna Valley and Dhom Dam. With ample outdoor seating, experience the glory of nature’s elements as you bask in the sunshine, watch the wispy clouds descend and brave the cool wind, all in the span of a few minutes. Offering three beautiful and cosy bedrooms, a dining room, a glass-walled living room and a wonderful landscaped garden, the home is well-suited for small groups of friends or families. Sit back and enjoy the freshest strawberries on the verandah, visit the bustling Mahabaleshwar market to sample local gems or head out and explore nearby hikes and nature trails.

Om Anantha

Overlooking the Sahyadris and the serene Pawna Lake, Om Anantha emerges inconspicuously with earth-toned structures. Following the meandering terrain, the 4-bedroom home comprises independent living and bedroom blocks that allow for maximum privacy and a splendid infinity pool that will take your breath away. The living and dining area, with its double-height ceiling, allows the sun to intermingle and cast beautiful shadows throughout the day while offering picture-perfect views of the outdoors. From open-air bathrooms to beautiful decks and patios, the bedrooms are perfect for those lazy, breezy afternoons.

The Ray by Lohono Stays:

Unearth the spirit of Bali in Alibaug. The Ray is an extension of its rich natural surroundings, inviting you to connect with yourself and your loved ones. It’s named after the the Manta Rays that were once found in the Arabian Sea near Alibaug, and the warm sun rays that the east-facing villa receives. Built into two levels, the five bedrooms have their own entrances. Let the birds and a large mosaic manta ray welcome you into the lower level living room. With floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides, the expansive room has a well-manicured garden and the blue sky for walls. Walk further into the pool lounge, which is surrounded by a glistening pool open to the valley.

Villa Alborz by Lohono Stays: