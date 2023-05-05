5 Offbeat Places To Visit When In Kerala

Kerala, popularly known as God’s Own Country, attracts many tourists every year. Travellers from all over the world are by the allure of the serene backwaters, beaches, hill stations, and sanctuaries. But Kerala has much more. It has numerous unusual destinations that are largely undiscovered. Here re a few unexplored places you can check out in this majestic state in southern India.

Silent Valley National Park, Pallakad

This national park, which is a UNESCO world heritage site, is the state’s best-kept secret and a refuge for wildlife lovers. The Silent Valley is truly unique due to its abundant animals, lush vegetation, and low visitor traffic. This place is home to 164 species of butterflies, 400 types of moths, 211 birds, 49 reptiles, 12 fish, and 49 amphibians. In addition to this, there are the lion-tailed macaques, which serve as the park’s emblematic animal.

Advertisement

Ashtamudi Lake

One of Kerala’s least explored areas is the Ashtamudi Backwaters, which are located in Kollam. The name Ashtamudi is derived from the topography of the lake, which includes eight arms or channels. The backwaters are an ideal place if you are looking to spend a quiet relaxing time on a houseboat. Boats can be rented through the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in Kollam. Many resorts provide the unique option for travellers to stay in floating huts.

Edakkal caves, Wayanad

Advertisement

Edakkal means “stone in between." This is a paradise for people who love history. It is said to be the only known location in India containing engravings from the Stone Age. Tourists can spot engravings from the Neolithic and Mesolithic periods. These caves include human forms, some of which have masks and raised hair. They are all interesting and have archaeological relevance.

Kolukkumalai Estate, Idukki

Located 7900 feet above sea level, Kolukkumalai is one of the highest-elevation tea plantation in the world. It is among the most picturesque places in Kerala. The estate, which was founded in the early 1900s, uses the traditional method to produce tea. It has a colonial legacy and presents a mesmerising view of the Nilgiris.

Agasthyarkoodam, Trivandrum

This is an ideal place for bird watchers. Known to be one of Kerala’s highest peaks, many flock here to see rare bird species or for an adventurous trek. Agasthyakoodam is renowned for its extraordinary flora and wildlife, as well as the rare medicinal plants. There are about 2000 species in the area, including lichens, orchids, mosses, and ferns.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here