5 Places For A Quick Summer Escape In Western India

As the temperature soars and the summer heat becomes unbearable, planning a quick escape to a cooler and serene destination is a must. Western India boasts of some of the most beautiful and scenic places that provide a perfect respite from the summer heat. From hill stations to beaches, this region has everything to offer for a rejuvenating summer vacation. Get ready to pack your bags and explore the hidden gems of western India.

Casa Jaali, Beach resort, Patnem Goa

Explore a perfect summer trip to Casa Jaali. It is a quaint tranquil escape that promises a stunning view of the sea, a stone’s throw away. Nestled in lush greenery with the sound of waves relaxing every fibre of you, be sure to spot a dolphin or two frolicking in the sea if you’re lucky! Situated in Patnem Bay, this splendid creation brings their vision of a unique experience to life. The resort also includes Jaali Kitchen creating a fresh and healthy cafe-style menu and Jaali cafe that consistently serves delicious, innovative, fresh and beautifully presented food. The stunning location, mesmerising view of the sea and attention to detail make a vacation at Casa Jaali a truly unforgettable one. The 12-room property offers something for everyone, from cosy, intimate rooms to indulgent luxury huts and a sprawling cottage for a family getaway. The Goan-style architecture and locally made furniture make the stay a truly immersive Goan experience.

Things to do at the resort:

Dolphin Trips,Bhupar waterfall,Galgibag beach,Jaali Kitchen, Jaali Cafe Dharana at Shillim

Plan your next summer at Dharana at Shillim. It is the foremost eco-wellness retreat nestled in the serene and unspoiled landscape of the Sahyadri mountain range in the Western Ghats. Just a short 2-hour drive from Mumbai and Pune, the luxury retreat allows you to embark on a healthy life journey as a first step to self-discovery to reconnect with yourself & create mindfulness in everything you do. The retreat offers a range of wellness programs and bonding activities with nature and sustainability at the heart of its foundation. Following the unique farm-to-table concept, the property also owns an organic farm and cooking school that serves fresh and seasonal produce with innovation at the specialized Green table. Take a new path towards wellness by adopting the Dharana Way of Life with their short and long-stay programs, backed by a team of professional experts. The short-stay programs include treatments like – Dharana Rasayana Retreat, Dharana Resilience Retreat, Art of Detox, Dharana MINBOS – The De-Stress and Sleeping Program, EGA – Age Reversal Rejuvenation Program, and Dharana Endurance. Palmlands Holiday Home- Gorai, Mumbai

A perfect summer getaway to relax amongst lush green palms, free from pollution, a change from otherwise hectic lifestyle for city dwellers. Palmlands Holiday Home is a very homely place to be at. The modern guest rooms are equipped with furnished A/C rooms. Well maintained kid and adult pool. Ample parking space for guests with private vehicles. Palmlands Holiday Home, a place where comfort, fun and relaxation meet. It is an ideal getaway for family, friends and office colleagues to spend a rocking, fun-filled time together. Be it a day picnic, an overnight stay, birthday parties, anniversaries, get together and number of occasions, Palmlands Holiday Home is a place to look for. Double tree Hilton, Goa

This summer encompass yourself into the deepest levels of luxury and comfort at Doubletree By Hilton Goa. Nestled amid lush green forests, with scenic views of the Mandovi River, the hotel offers a great escape from the city bustle. The rooms feature sophisticated and chic interiors with pastel hues. The all-day restaurants on-site serve breakfast buffet and authentic Indian and Western cuisines. Start the day with a healthy breakfast buffet in Flame and choose from a delicious selection of western and Indian cuisine and an outdoor pool. Conrad Pune

Looking for a place for summer vacations? Conrad Pune is all set to transform the conventional buffet into a one-of-a-kind immersive dining experience for its guests with the launch of their much-awaited ‘POSTCARDS FROM THE LAND, SEA AND SOIL’. Starting 10th March every Friday and Saturday night, guests will be treated to an alfresco market-style buffet that champions local farmers and artisanal produce at the hotel’s flagship Coriander Kitchen restaurant from 7pm to 11:30pm.

Enjoy your luxury staycation at Conrad Pune and feast yourself with delicious varieties of cuisines and refreshing drinks while enjoying special screening of IPL every day. Enjoy dining in a rooftop at ‘Al Di La’ or a poolside cafe ‘Kabana’.

Other activities: Spa, on site restaurants, free parking, free wifi, outdoor pool, fitness center, meeting rooms, business center, connecting rooms, concierge, executive lounge.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here