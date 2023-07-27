5 Places in California To Live Your Barbie Dream This Summer

Embark on an enchanting journey as Barbiecore sets the world aglow, elevating the allure of pink-themed travel on runways, red carpets, and home decor. Amidst this captivating trend, California emerges as the playground of dreams, where you can live out your Barbie fantasy in utmost style and splendor. Whether you venture alone, with cherished friends, or beloved family, the Golden State beckons you to unleash your imagination. Revel in opulent shopping sprees, embark on thrilling escapades, and immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Californian culture. At these five breathtaking destinations, discover the perfect essence of a Barbie summer, where reality blends seamlessly with dreams.

Greater Palm Springs

Step into a vibrant, pink paradise as you venture into California’s resort oasis, where Barbie-inspired experiences abound! Immerse yourself in a world of rosy hues and whimsical displays, making your stay an unforgettable Barbie dream come true. For those looking for an ultra-pink place to stay, Les Cactus and Sands Hotel & Spa offer beautiful pink exteriors for a Barbie-inspired stay. While at Sands, dine at the Pink Cabana, designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Opt for the Trixie Motel, a recently renovated gem curated by the legendary drag queen Trixie Mattel. Don’t miss the iconic Saguaro Hotel, renowned for its colorful façade and Barbie display in the lobby. Beyond accommodations, the desert landscape embraces all things pink, from Pink Modernism architectural marvels like Pink Palace and The Valentine Palm Springs to the blush-colored magic of Mount San Jacinto at sunrise and the legendary Bella da Ball’s fabulous pink hair.

San Diego

Southern California’s vibrant waterfront city of San Diego provides a blushing oasis for Barbie lovers. Picture-perfect Barbie backdrops await you, like the monochromatic pink wall at Pigment or the delightful pastel pink and floral mural outside Native Poppy, beckoning you for a Barbie-inspired photo session. The luxurious La Valencia Hotel offers breathtaking ocean views for the Barbie lover looking to relax and unwind, adorned with a vintage pink exterior and enchanting courtyards, pays homage to the timeless elegance of the 1920s. Request a visit from the Cocktail Butler, serving La Valencia’s signature “Pink Lady" drink, adding a touch of glamor to your stay. The Pink Rose Cafe, a dreamy destination, serves rose-colored coffees, teas, and lemonades amidst a sea of pink chairs, flowers, and even Barbie prints adorning the bathroom. Visit the Holy Matcha for a pink and green latte or Cloak + Petal for sushi.

Los Angeles County

There are plenty of Barbie experiences in and around the city of Angels. For perfectly pink accommodations, try The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills or The Langham in Pasadena, both legendary and luxurious properties offering iconic pink macarons and a pink taxi for fabulous photo opportunities. Satisfy your culinary cravings at various restaurants throughout the city, from the iconic Pink’s Hot Dogs in Hollywood to the charming Pink & Boujee Tacos in Downtown LA, as well as the adorable and pink-themed Cobi’s in Santa Monica, The Hideaway in Beverly Hills, and Rose & Blanc Tea Room in Koreatown. Don’t forget Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts or Milk Bar Cake Shop to satisfy a sweet tooth. While in LA, wander through the summer rose gardens at The Huntington, snap a photo at the Pink Wall at the Paul Smith flagship store on Melrose Ave., and roller skate like Barbie and Ken in Venice with rentals from Perry’s Cafe & Beach Rentals. And for the ultimate Barbie experience, visit the World of Barbie, with ticket dates now extended until Sept. 4th!

Santa Barbara

The American Riviera is the perfect place for a Barbie fanatic. Bask in the sun-drenched beaches or indulge in some retail therapy along the famous State Street. Make your way to the world-renowned Lotusland, a botanical paradise boasting over 3,000 plants from around the globe, set against the backdrop of the stunning pink Mediterranean estate, Cuesta Linda. When hunger strikes, treat yourself at the renowned Andersen’s Bakery. This beloved family-owned establishment has graced Santa Barbara for over four decades and features pink interior walls with black and white checkered floors, perfect for a girls’ brunch or tea. For the ultimate Barbie-style accommodation, head to the Harbor View Inn, a beachfront hotel with a dreamy pool setting. And for other colorful, Instagrammable moments, check out the Santa Barbara Chromatic Gate, the County Courthouse, and the Lobero building.