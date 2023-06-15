5 Reasons to Visit Pondicherry

The main attraction Auroville an experimental international community set up in 1968 by Mirra Alfassa. (Photo: Shutterstock)
With its rich historical background, Pondicherry has something for everyone. First established in 1674 by the French as a trading post, it was later made the capital of French India. While, there are remnants of its past identity, Pondicherry or Puducherry now has an identity of its own with links to the Indian independence movement.
Pondicherry is one of the most popular tourist places in India. The picturesque beaches, mesmerising French architecture and of course, gorgeous cafes make for some of the major places of attraction for tourists.
The only diving location along India’s eastern coast is Pondicherry. The area is special because of its natural coral reefs, rocky outcrops, man-made ridges, and a wide diversity of marine life, including jackfish, sea snakes, and fan corals. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Established in 1926, Sri Aurobindo Ashram is a center of knowledge for those seeking to learn from Shri Aurobindo’s teachings. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The famous Francois Martin Street located in the French quarter of Pondicherry. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The destination is perfect for those who are seeking to experience a mix of history and tradition. Its iconic architecture that harks back to its past along with a futuristic global experimental village, make it a popular choice for travelers from all over the world.
