5 Secluded Coastal Destinations in India That Are Worth Visiting

India’s coastline stretches for over 7,500 kilometres, offering a plethora of must-visit beaches and coastal destinations. While popular tourist spots like Goa and Kerala attract a large number of visitors every year, there are several lesser-known coastal towns and villages that offer a unique experience for travellers seeking a more offbeat and peaceful getaway.

Whether you are seeking solitude or adventure, India’s lesser-known coastal destinations offer something for everyone. From the serene beaches of Gokarna to the picturesque Mahabalipuram and Kanyakumari, here’s a look at some of India’s lesser-known coastal destinations that are worth exploring.

Mandvi

Mandvi is a small town positioned in the Kutch region of Gujarat and is known for its beautiful beaches, historic forts and palaces. Mandvi Beach is a popular tourist spot that offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea. The town is also home to the Vijay Vilas Palace, which was built in the early 20th century and is now a popular tourist attraction. Maravanthe

Maravanthe is a small town located in the Udupi district of Karnataka. The town is flanked by the Arabian Sea on one side and the Sauparnika River on the other. The town’s beaches are famous among adventure sports enthusiasts. Kanyakumari

Located at the southernmost tip of India, Kanyakumari is a popular tourist destination that is known for its stunning landscapes and ancient temples. The town is home to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, which is located on an island off the coast. The town is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches in India, including the Kanyakumari and the Sothavilai beaches. Tarkarli

Tarkarli can be described as a petite village nestled in the district of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. The village is known for its pristine beaches, clear waters, and coral reefs. Tarkarli Beach is a popular spot for water sports, including snorkelling and scuba diving. Daman

Daman is a small city located in the union territory of Daman and Diu. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, historic forts, and churches. Devka Beach is a popular tourist spot that offers breath-taking views of the Arabian Sea. The city is also home to several historic places, including the Fort of St. Jerome, which was built in the 17th century.

The next time you plan a beach vacation, consider exploring these hidden gems along India’s coastline.