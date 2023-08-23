7 Reasons Why New Orleans Must Be On Your Travel Bucket List

Immerse yourself in the vibrant French Quarter, where jazz music permeates the air and charming old buildings abound. Enjoy Creole food, including gumbo and beignets. Discover the city’s distinctive fusion of culture and friendliness, take a trip down the Mississippi River, and get into the Mardi Gras celebration.

History and Culture

A harmonious combination of Spanish, French, African, and Caribbean influences may be found in New Orleans. The streets of New Orleans are named after notable Black inhabitants and local Civil Rights activists, making them steeped in history. Visit our renowned museums to explore the past and learn about topics like Mardi Gras and World War II. Visit The Historic New Orleans Collection to learn more about the city’s fascinating past or visit JAMNOLA to lose yourself in a world of culture. The antique shops and art galleries on Royal Street pay tribute to the city’s vibrant artistic culture. Through exciting events like Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest, the preservation of historic buildings, and the enjoyment of Creole cuisine, New Orleans embraces its legacy. The city’s varied history is honoured through museums, second-line parades, and voodoo customs, weaving a colourful tapestry.

Cuisine

Cajun and Creole cuisine as well as beverages are well-known worldwide. Experience a culinary adventure that encompasses a wide range of cuisines and settings at one of more than 1,000 restaurants. Using anything from white tablecloths to picnic blankets, New Orleans cooks produce meals for your taste buds and sustenance for your soul. This includes both traditional dishes and flavours inspired by other countries. To sample the countless flavours of New Orleans, visit modern fusion restaurants, courtyard dining, jazz brunch, cafes, cooking lessons, and culinary and drink excursions.

Music

Jazz music was first created in New Orleans. Live music is now a part of city life and enhances it. It is possible to hear many genres of music here, including traditional jazz, zydeco, rock, and the blues, on street corners, in music establishments, and during well-known festivals. From legends like Louis Armstrong, Dr. John, and Allen Toussaint to more recent artists like Trombone Shorty, Big Freedia, and Hurray for the Riffraff, New Orleans has produced its fair share of musical heavyweights. New Orleans’ local music venues are a refuge for music fans from all over the world.

Neighbourhoods

An Experience for All Ages

The entire family may enjoy themselves in New Orleans; it’s not only for adults. There are countless options for exploring in New Orleans. One of the top ten zoos in the country, Audubon Zoo is well known for its educational programmes and up-close animal experiences. It’s a great place for family trips. The National WWII Museum is a top attraction in New Orleans that transports tourists to the key turning points of World War II. A unique collection of 40,000 works of art, including French, American, African, and Japanese works, is housed at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Known attractions are located in New Orleans City Park, which is dotted with venerable live oaks. indoor and outdoor observatory experiences are available in New Orleans, offering unparalleled panoramic city views.