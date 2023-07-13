9 Enchanting Historic Hotels Across The World

Step into a world of timeless elegance and rich heritage by visiting historical hotels around the globe. These magnificent establishments have witnessed centuries of history and offer a glimpse into the past. From grand palaces to opulent mansions, each hotel is a living testament to architectural marvels and cultural significance. Experience unparalleled luxury, impeccable service, and a sense of awe as you immerse yourself in the stories and traditions that have shaped these extraordinary historical hotels.

Six Senses Shaharut, Israel - The Rich Biblical Heritage of Ancient Negev Desert’s Arava Valley

The journey to Shaharut is part of the story, traveling through the timeless landscape steeped in history. Fascinating, enchanting and of biblical proportions, the Negev Desert is the epitome of desert landscapes. It is on this boundless horizon often described as the nexus of heaven and earth that Six Senses Shaharut is integrated into a dramatic cliff. It is at one with an almost-supernatural panorama, where sunsets meld into the orange dunes to become an inky sky scattered with stardust. This inspired location named Shaharut, which translates as the moment just before dawn, adds yet another dimension to the portfolio of incredible natural settings that Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas calls home. History abounds in this region which was home to the ancient and fascinating Midianite tribe.

Queen Elizabeth 2

Queen Elizabeth 2 is a historic gem and the only floating hotel in Dubai. Located in Port Rashid, the QE2 is minutes away from the beach, the metro and near Dubai Downtown, home to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is a short drive away. Discover the rich history of the ship, now a 4-star hotel featuring 447 distinctive rooms and suites, suitable for business travellers and couples, and designed to meet all your needs. Indulge in international specialties at Lido restaurant, enjoy drinks and snacks at Golden Lion – the oldest pub in Dubai, or unwind with afternoon tea at the Queens Grill.

Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel

The Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel is a historic 332-room luxury hotel opened in 1911, located at 58 La Croisette in Cannes on the French Riviera. It is famous for hosting movie stars from around the world during the annual film festival. Following major renovations, it reopened on 13th March 2023.

InterContinental Barclay, New York

Since opening its doors in 1926, InterContinental New York Barclay has been intertwined with the city’s vibrant history. Originally part of Grand Central Terminal’s urban design plan, this luxury hotel in New York has helped shape one of the world’s most important commercial and financial centers. It has hosted legendary guests and has even served as the New York headquarters for a presidential campaign. Recognized for its unobtrusive luxury and quiet ambiance, The Barclay became a favorite among movie stars, dignitaries and the literary world. Notable author Ernest Hemingway checked into The Barclay upon his return from Spain with his fiancée and fellow war correspondent, Martha Gellhorn. He chose the hotel as his temporary residence while working on the final revisions of his novel, For Whom The Bell Tolls.

Kimpton Fitzroy, London

The Kimpton Fitzroy London is a historic five-star hotel, located on Russell Square, Bloomsbury, in the London Borough of Camden. From its opening in 1900 until 2018, it was known as the Hotel Russell. Known for its palatial design, the hotel’s fixtures and fittings included an ornate Pyrenean marble staircase and an interior sunken garden. Each room was fitted with an en-suite bathroom, a great innovation at the time. The life-size statues of four Queens - Elizabeth I, Mary II, Anne and Victoria - above the main entrance were the work of the sculptor Henry Charles Fehr. The façade, by Doll, incorporates the coats of arms of the world’s nations (as they were in 1898) in the spandrels of the first floor. The hotel was one of the few that were not taken over by the War Office during the Second World War. It survived the war largely intact, but the magnificent dome that stood on the roof was badly damaged in an air raid of 1941 and not replaced.

InterContinental Paris Le Grand

Le Grand Hôtel was built by the wealthy brothers Isaac & Émile Pereire and designed by Alfred Armand. the hotel was inaugurated on 5 May 1862 by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III. The hotel has hosted royalty throughout its long history, including Tsar Nicholas and Tsarina Alexandra, King Edward VII of England and Queen Rania of Jordan. Victor Hugo hosted parties at the Le Grand Hotel among many others. Roman Polanski set much of his 1988 film Frantic, starring Harrison Ford, at the hotel. Most interiors were filmed on soundstages.

Hotel Katajanokka, Helsinki

Hotel Katajanokka is a privately owned lifestyle hotel, renovated with loving care into the historic premises of the former Helsinki county prison. Originally opened as the Helsinki County Prison and investigative penitentiary, the main building of Hotel Katajanokka dates back to 1888, with the oldest part opened in 1837. The prison housed its original tenants up until as late as 2002. Following extensive renovations and conversion work, the prison was reborn into a modern, high class hotel in May 2007. Protected by the Finnish National Board of Antiquities, the main hallway, exterior shell and surrounding red brick walls remain to remind todays’ visitor of numerous colourful and often tragic stories of a bygone era. Inside the red brick walls you will find a magic world of contrasts – with serene comfort, stylish design and a hint of Nordic luxury.

Six Senses Bhutan

Six Senses Bhutan is located within the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan known for its rich diversity of flora and fauna along with omnipresent spirituality and colorful culture. Geographically, Bhutan descends from the highest Himalayan peaks. To the north lies Tibet while to the west, south and east sits India. Through this dramatically descending landscape, the rivers run from north to south and over the years have forged deep valleys and ravines that are separated by lofty ridges and mountain passes. Each of these valleys has a scenic beauty that is unique, providing the opportunity for an enchanted journey through the Kingdom.

Scattered throughout the western and central valleys of Bhutan are five lodges, collectively referred to as Six Senses Bhutan. Each of the lodges offers its own character, environment and experiences. Guests may visit one of the lodges or a tailor-made journey can be planned that will include a combination of the lodges located in Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey, Bumthang and Paro. The lodges range in size and facilities, however all embrace the Six Senses guiding principles which include wellness, healthy eating, comfort in sleep in addition to providing a journey of self-discovery.

The Thimpu Lodge: At an altitude of 7,700 feet (2,200 meters), Thimphu lies in a steep valley surrounded by richly forested mountains dotted with ancient monasteries and lhakhangs (temples), and to this day remains the world’s only capital without a single traffic light. The town is centered on a quaint clock tower, surrounded by lanes of shops, fruit and vegetable markets, and assorted local restaurants. Thimphu is the largest center in Bhutan with a population of about 100,000. Situated within beautiful apple orchards to the north and young pine forests to the south, Six Senses Thimphu is strategically perched on a hillside due south of the town at an elevation of 8,695 feet (2,650 meters). Spectacular views overlook the 170 foot (52 meters) high Buddha Dordenma. This location provides a comfortable escape from the bustling capital, while remaining close enough to easily access its many attractions. With its grand design, floor to ceiling windows and lobby ponds that reflect the changing colors of the clouds, Six Senses Thimphu is affectionately referred to as “The Palace in the Sky."

Solo Sokos Hotel Torni