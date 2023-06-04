A Beginner's Guide To Visiting Jaipur and Udaipur: Get Lost In Rajasthan's Mesmerizing Sights And Sounds

Known as the ‘Land of Kings’ Rajasthan, located in the northwest of India is renowned all over the world for its rich history, exquisite architecture and vibrant culture. It is home to forts and castles which date back to several centuries, and has been witness to several empires, both Indian and foreign. Its popular cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Pushkar and Jodhpur attract tourists from all over the world. In this article, you introduce you to the sights and sounds of Rajasthan and help you chart out your plan as you pack your bags for a once in a lifetime experience i.e Rajasthan.

Udaipur

The ‘City of Lakes’ or the ‘Venice of the East’, Udaipur is known for its postcard-worthy sights. It is home to the City Palace, situated next to the iconic lake Pichola. It also attracts tourists to its Lake Palace, which is now a 5-star hotel. There are regular flights to Udaipur. From Jaipur, it should take you one hour to reach the city. The Maharana Pratap Airport and Dabok Airport, is just 20 km away from the city centre, the Udaipur Railway Station is within 5 km radius.

Places to visit in Udaipur:

City Palace, Udaipur Lake Pichola Jag Mandir Jagdish Temple Fateh Sagar Lake

There are regular buses available from Delhi, Jaipur, Indore and Kota linking Udaipur with these cities. Depending upon their budget and requirement, travellers can choose from air-conditioned coaches, luxury buses or state transportation buses. Udaipur Railway Station connects the city with major Indian destinations such as Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaipur

Advertisement

Known as the ‘Pink City’ Jaipur is the capital of Rajasthan. It is home to majestic architecture and boasts of a vibrant culture that dates back centuries. If you’re in Jaipur, do not miss out on visiting the Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, Nahargarh Fort and the Prince of Wales Museum. Built in 1592, the Amber Fort is a prime example of Rajput architecture. It features magnificent palaces, courtyards and gardens. You also get stunning views of the city from the fort. Do not miss the largest cannon on wheels in the world, Jaivana, which is housed in the Jaigarh Fort. It is well knwn for its impressive architecture and defensive structures. It also offers stunning views of the Aravalli hills.

Advertisement

The Sanganer Airport is the nearest domestic and international airport to Jaipur. You will find all major airlines operating here. You can also take the bus if you intend to travel by road. The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) provides regular Volvo and deluxe buses between Jaipur and neighbouring cities. Jaipur Railway Station is well linked with major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Advertisement

Places to visit in Jaipur:

Advertisement