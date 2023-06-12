A Look At How Luxurious Homestays Are Innovating to Meet Evolving Guest Demands

The Indian travel and hospitality space is at a very exciting stage post Covid. With international travel being curved during Covid-19, the focus has shifted to domestic travel and India being a country with varied natural beauties, people are travelling across the length and breadth to explore new experiences and enjoy newer or lesser known destinations. The occupancy rate of the hospitality industry is expected to see a jump of 68-70 % in 2023. According to a study by Noesis, India’s leading hotel consultant and hospitality investment advisor, India’s travel market grew at 11% to 11.5% and reached $48 billion in 2020 and the growth trajectory is still very promising.

The trends they are a-changin

“The restriction on international travel in the early post Covid days have shifted the focus on domestic travel, and Indians are travelling within the country like never before. Another factor that has given the much needed impetus to domestic travel is the work-from-home culture. While many companies have moved back to regular offices and hybrid mode, many are still allowing work-from-home. This has led people to work from anywhere, be it the mountains of Uttarakhand or the beaches of Gokarna. The digital nomads are eager to explore the unexplored and this has given a boost to experiential tourism, where travel is more about amazing experiences and less so about the destination. They want to taste the local flavours, soak in the local experiences and be one with the destination they are visiting," says Jasmeet Kochhar, Executive Director, Avalon Resorts Pvt Ltd.

Luxury trends out to woo the modern-day traveller