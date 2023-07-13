Aakash Ranison, the ‘Climate Optimist,’ Speaks About His Life From a Wanderlust to a World-Changer

Aakash Ranison, a well-known climate activist, has walked over 8,000 km, cycled 20,000 km, and hitchhiked 50,000 km across India and other nations. In addition, he is the author of ‘Climate Change Explained for one and all’ and on World Environment Day he had also released his new book, ‘I’m a Climate Optimist.’ Aakash’s new book is printed in vegetable ink and on FSC paper with the intention of creating a greener environment and to build a safer and sustainable future. It addresses the alarming topics of recent times, such as climate change, creating a sustainable future, impacts of different industries on the environment, and reducing the carbon footprint. In this exclusive interview with News18.com, he shares his remarkable journey, his passion for exploration, and his efforts to make a positive impact on the planet-

Excerpts from the interview:

1. Can you tell us about your journey as a climate activist content creator and author?

I was traveling around India and other countries cycling, walking, and hitchhiking, and in 2015 I visited Ladakh for the first time on a Snow Leopard Conservation Project with WWF & was amazed by the beauty of Ladakh’s landscape. However, I couldn’t come to terms with the plastic littered around me and it unconsciously sparked a desire to protect what I love- Nature.

It didn’t take to connect the dot from plastic to climate change. When I realized one of the biggest issues with climate change is the way it’s communicated, either it’s in a very technical language or it’s just focused on “plastic waste", wherein the reality is very different. This is where I choose to focus on communicating climate change and sustainability to people in simplified language and in the format they prefer to consume information.

2. So you recently launched your book ‘I am a Climate Optimist’ on World Environmental Day. Can you tell us a little bit about the book?

The idea behind “I’m A Climate Optimist" was very basic, to simplify climate change and sustainability for people. Today people don’t understand what actually the problem is so how can I expect them to work toward solving it? Also, there is little data available in one place when it comes to climate change and India. Moreover, hardly there are any accumulated resources that focus on action and not only on storytelling. The book features 45 industry experts and over 100 homegrown businesses from 8 industries, Food & Beverages, Textiles & Clothing, Transportation, Tourism / Hospitality, Digital / Technology, Home & Households, Beauty & Cosmetics, Plastic & Packaging.

Few important points about the book:

The book is printed on FSC Environment-Friendly paper using Vegetable Ink.

100% of the author’s earnings will be donated to a climate charity to be invested in green projects making it “India’s First Carbon Neutral Book".

The book features 100+ homegrown brands offering sustainable alternatives.

3. As a climate optimist, what specific positive developments or advancements in the fight against climate change give you hope for a sustainable future?

There are several things I can talk about but here’s one on top of my mind.

India’s solar installed capacity is 67.82 GWAC and 126.76904 GWAC capacity from overall Renewable Energy sources as of 30 May 2023.

Situated in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, India, the Bhadla Solar Park stands as the world’s largest solar power plant as of 2023, encompassing an expansive 56 square kilometers. With an impressive installed capacity of 2,245 megawatts (MW), this solar park has secured its position as a frontrunner in harnessing sustainable energy.

Energy is a necessity, India being a developing country needs it more than anything, and if we can replace the energy source with a renewable it’s a great step towards cutting down on carbon emissions and achieving the net-zero goal.

4. How do you see the role of renewable energy sources evolving in the coming years, and what potential do they hold for mitigating climate change?

In 2022-23 India consumed 1,624.158BU which is 8.87% high than 1,491.859 BU that India consumed in 2021-2022. The electricity generation target for the year 2023-24 was fixed at 1750 BU comprising 1324.110 BU Thermal; 156.700 BU Hydro; 46.190 Nuclear; 8 BU Import from Bhutan and 215 BU RES (Excl. Large Hydro).

As of 30 April 2023, India generated 2,37,269 MW - 57.0 % from Fossil Fuel and 179,322 MW - 43.0% from Non-Fossil Fuel. With each year India is heavily investing in the renewable energy sector and cutting its carbon emissions for the upcoming years.

In 2019 India’s Energy-related cumulative carbon dioxide emissions were at 2371.9 CO2 million metric tons, shifting to renewable energy sources offers India the possible opportunity to cut down on it and move towards the goal to be a net-zero nation.

5. In your opinion, how can public awareness and engagement be effectively increased to drive collective action and accelerate climate solutions?

There must be several ways, a few in my opinion are:

Accountability, transparency, and accessibility to data.

Acceptance of mistakes and problems.

Dedicated PM lead National Campaign to educate the citizen on this issue and request their participation.

Clear and stick guidelines for the citizens.

6. You have done 3 art installations one in 2017, 2019, and the following one in 2020. Do you have plans for any more art installations in the future?

Indeed yes, I enjoy the process of making these art installations. It helps me understand society better and put my brain to work on communicating the message of climate change to people. I have a few ideas in mind as soon the time allows me, I’ll start putting them together one by one, I am hoping to do the next one in Mumbai.

7. What is the next project you plan to embark on, please elaborate.