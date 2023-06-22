Archaeologists Discover Stonehenge-Like 4,000-Year-Old Sanctuary in the Netherlands

Archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old sanctuary made up of ditches and burial mounds in the central Netherlands that they believe may have served a similar purpose to Stonehenge. Like the famous stone circle in southern England, the sanctuary — which was as big as at least three soccer fields and built with soil and wood — was built to align with the sun on the solstices.

The archaeologists also discovered offerings, including animal skeletons, human skulls and valuable items such as a bronze spearhead, at the spots where the sun shone through the openings. The municipality of Tiel, a town around 70 kilometres east of Rotterdam where the site was excavated, has issued a statement on the discovery. “The largest mound served as a sun calendar, similar to the famous stones of Stonehenge in England," it said.

“This sanctuary must have been a highly significant place where people kept track of special days in the year, performed rituals and buried their dead. Rows of poles stood along pathways used for processions."