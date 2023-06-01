Arunachal Pradesh's Rich Natural Beauty Makes It Perfect For A Vacation

Arunachal Pradesh, located in northeastern India, is indeed known for its stunning beauty. The state is nestled in the eastern Himalayas, and its diverse topography offers stunning vistas at every turn. Inhabited by a diverse range of indigenous tribes, the state provides a unique experience. The rugged terrains of Arunachal Pradesh attract adventure seekers from around the world. Trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, angling, and paragliding are popular activities in the region. Moreover, it is home to several revered monasteries and spiritual sites. The Tawang Monastery, one of the largest Buddhist monasteries in the world, is a major pilgrimage site.
5 Places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
- Tawang: Located at an altitude of around 10,000 feet, Tawang is famous for its picturesque landscapes and the Tawang Monastery, the largest Buddhist monastery in India. The town offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, serene lakes, and enchanting valleys.
- Ziro Valley: Known for its scenic beauty and lush green landscapes, Ziro Valley is a tranquil destination. It is home to the Apatani tribe and offers opportunities for trekking, hiking, and exploring traditional villages.
- Dirang: Nestled amidst the picturesque Dirang Valley, this town is renowned for its hot springs, apple orchards, and monasteries. Dirang also serves as a base for exploring the nearby Sangti Valley, which is famous for its birdwatching and wildlife.
- Itanagar: The capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar, offers a glimpse into the state’s history and culture. The Itanagar Gompa, Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum, and the Ita Fort are notable attractions in the city.
- Mechuka: Located in the West Siang district, Mechuka is a hidden gem surrounded by the Himalayas. It offers stunning landscapes, a serene lake, ancient monasteries, and the chance to experience the unique culture of the Memba tribe.