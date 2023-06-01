Arunachal Pradesh's Rich Natural Beauty Makes It Perfect For A Vacation

Arunachal Pradesh, located in northeastern India, is indeed known for its stunning beauty. The state is nestled in the eastern Himalayas, and its diverse topography offers stunning vistas at every turn. Inhabited by a diverse range of indigenous tribes, the state provides a unique experience. The rugged terrains of Arunachal Pradesh attract adventure seekers from around the world. Trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, angling, and paragliding are popular activities in the region. Moreover, it is home to several revered monasteries and spiritual sites. The Tawang Monastery, one of the largest Buddhist monasteries in the world, is a major pilgrimage site.

5 Places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh