Bhutan Offers Extended Stay Options For Only Those Tourists Who Pay In Dollars

Bhutan is an attractive destination renowned for its awe-inspiring beauty in Asia. After more than two years of being shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country reopened its borders to tourists in September 2022. However, visitors encountered a notable change as the Sustainable Development Fee saw a significant rise from $65 to $200 per visitor per night. Seems like the dynamics are shifting once again. Until the end of 2024, travelers can now extend their stay in Bhutan by an additional four days by paying the daily fees for four consecutive days.

Additionally, by paying the fee for the total of 12 days, tourists can now extend their stay to the full month. This decision comes after a decline in visitor numbers following the implementation of the higher charges. By offering an extended stay option, Bhutan aims to attract more tourists.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the implementation of higher fees in Bhutan was a deliberate move aimed at attracting wealthier tourists while discouraging budget travelers, as stated by authorities.

It appears that the extended stay option applies exclusively to tourists who pay in dollars and not to those who pay in rupees. Unfortunately, this means that Indian visitors may not be able to take advantage of the change and extend their stay in the country. It is important for Indian tourists to be aware of this limitation and consider it when planning their visit to Bhutan.

According to the press release, every visitor will have the opportunity to contribute towards Bhutan’s goal of planting one million new trees. “This initiative aims to support the kingdom’s commitment to maintaining its carbon-negative status and preserving its exceptional forest cover," they added. The trees planted by visitors will be cared for and maintained by the local authorities.

“If more tourists stay longer in Bhutan tourism can help our economy to grow faster," the Director General of the Department of Tourism, Dorji Dhradhul told Reuters.