Trends :Horoscope TodayMangoMalaika AroraTravel TipsSummer Cocktails
Home » News » Lifestyle » Bhutan’s Contemporary Art Goes Global With Exhibitions in Taiwan

Bhutan’s Contemporary Art Goes Global With Exhibitions in Taiwan

The solo art titled Sacred Present is presently being showcased at the Dr Sun Yat Sen National Memorial Hall in Taipei.

Advertisement

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:29 IST

Mumbai, India

The artworks have been getting good responses from the locals. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The artworks have been getting good responses from the locals. (Photo: Shutterstock)

With exhibitions at several international locations including Europe and Taiwan, Bhutan’s modern art seems to be establishing itself in the global arena. Three Bhutanese artists recently unveiled their individual exhibits in Taiwan. This trio included Kama Wangdi, popularly known as Asha Kama, one of Bhutan’s leading contemporary artists, reported The Bhutan Live.

The solo art titled Sacred Present is presently being showcased at the Dr Sun Yat Sen National Memorial Hall in Taipei. According to the publication, the exhibition ends on May 10. It features some of his recent works of art, including mandalas, the Buddha, and holy dances, among others.

The artworks have been getting good responses from the locals. “Right now, in Taipei for the last two weeks, Bhutan art and artists have taken up a big front page right now, and lots of collectors are interested. And we are praying that it goes well," Kama Wangdi told The Bhutan Live.

Advertisement

Another reputed Bhutanese artist, Gyembo Wangchuk, debuted his second solo show at Tansbao Gallery last week. A female artist, Zimbiri, also debuted her exhibition in Taipei.

According to Kama Wangdi, she is giving Bhutanese artists a chance to showcase their talent in an international space. Plans are also in the works to promote and exhibit Bhutanese art in places like Hong Kong, Singapore, and China. The artist added, “It is late by then, but still, for the next exhibition, it will help us to do better. There is a lot of inspiration, and we get a lot of reality checks. So, it boils down to individual artists, of course, the platform is very important, but we need a body of work to be there. So, we need to work harder."

Kama Wangdi said that such exhibitions provide artists with a chance to learn, get reminded of the areas they need to focus more on and improve their craft in the future. She emphasises that exhibitions and art shows are very important for such individuals because they allow them to enter a competitive market.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Navneet VyasanNavneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, c...Read More

first published: May 11, 2023, 12:29 IST
last updated: May 11, 2023, 12:29 IST
Read More