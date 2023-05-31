BRO Reopens Manali-Leh Highway for Traffic, Relief For Tourists

Get ready to take a road trip through the snow clad mountains with your friends and family this summer as the Manali-Leh highway is now open for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for months. This comes as a piece of good news for most adventure enthusiasts, as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the 427 km highway of thick snow in a record 138 days, reopening the road after it remained closed to the general public for months. This is not only a relief for tourists but also important for the security of the country. The highway is crucial strategically as it connects Ladakh to the rest of India and makes it easier for the military to deploy equipment and supplies to forward locations in the region, which borders both China and Pakistan.

According to a Tribune report, the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti district, Rahul Kumar, said that vehicles leaving Darcha for Leh would be permitted between 6 and 9 in the morning, while those entering Sarchu from Leh for Manali would be permitted between 12 and 3 in the afternoon. He added, “Most of the route is two-way, except for a small 8-km stretch from Suraj Tal to Bharatpur, where the road is one-way. On this stretch, police personnel will be present to ensure smooth traffic movement," he added.

The BRO has been working hard with a renewed focus on the early opening of all critical highways and passes. According to a report by The Times of India, the 16,561-foot Shinku La (pass) on the Nimu-Padam-Darcha (NPD) route reopened last Thursday after a 55-day suspension.

Earlier, in March, the BRO reopened the 434-kilometre national route connecting Srinagar and Leh. Heavy snowfall at the Zojila Pass had shut off a road link that connects Ladakh to the rest of the country, but BRO restored it in just 68 days. At a height of 11,650 feet, Zozila Pass is situated on NH-1, which connects Srinagar, Kargil, and Leh.

Rajeev Chaudhary, the Director General of BRO, acknowledged that this is an important route for Indian Army. He said that this is a vital link for the Indian Army and in case of any eventuality we can send more forces there.

The efforts by the BRO will help the military in the transportation of civil and fresh supplies instead of expensive air freight. Additionally, it will give visitors to Ladakh a less expensive alternative to flights, which are the sole option when heavy snowfall disrupts road connectivity.