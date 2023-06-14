Byculla Zoo to Have Battery-Powered Vehicles for the Elderly and Kids From Next Month

Battery-operated automobiles will be available inside Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo as an extra facility for kids, seniors, and people with special needs. The choice was made during a visit to the zoo by Mumbai’s Guardian Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, who gave the order to set up facilities for such guests.

Four battery-powered vehicles will be used inside the zoo starting next month. Senior citizens, youngsters between the ages of 3 and 12, and those with special needs will have access to this facility between the hours of 9.30 am and 6 pm. A maximum of 8 people can ride in each vehicle at once. The collector’s office will supply the money for these automobiles. According to a civic official, the pricing for these automobiles has not yet been determined.

