Canyoning, Dolphin Sighting Or Quad Biking: Crazy Activities To Try On Your Trip To Goa

Goa, located on the southwest coast of India, is known for its stunning beaches, picturesque landscapes, and lively nightlife. Nevertheless, this popular tourist destination has much more to offer beyond its well-known tourist attractions. For those who seek unique and offbeat experiences, there are a plethora of activities to indulge in. From visiting quaint villages to practicing sports activities like quad biking and abseiling, there are endless options to explore in Goa. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Upper Sauri Canyon

Upper Sauri Canyon in Goa offers a thrilling adventure experience. Visitors can explore the region’s natural beauty by descending through the rocky canyons using a variety of mediums such as abseiling, sliding, and jumping into deep pools of water. Canyoning in Upper Sauri is a unique and adrenaline-fuelled way to experience the natural wonders of Goa. Goan Backwaters

The Goan backwaters are a hidden paradise that offers a serene and peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The network of interconnected lagoons, lakes, and canals offers visitors a chance to witness the natural beauty of the region up close. You can put up crab traps and collect them in the backwaters of Goa or along the sea using improvised nets called Kobblem. Sinquerim Beach

Sinquerim, a stunning beach in North Goa, is home to a pod of friendly and playful dolphins. Visitors can take a boat ride and watch these magnificent creatures as they swim alongside the boat, leap out of the water, and interact with each other. Mandrem Beach

In addition to its natural beauty, Mandrem beach offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy exciting outdoor activities such as quad biking. Visitors can rent a quad bike and explore the stunning coastline, riding through the sand dunes and admiring the breathtaking views. Zuari River

Apart from its breathtaking spots, the Zuari River in Goa is also home to crocodiles. Visitors can take a boat ride with an excerpt to spot these fascinating creatures in their natural habitat.

