Conde Nast Traveller's Top 5 Hotels And Resorts From Across The World

Planning a trip is never easy. From managing the dates to zeroing down the location, it all can be hectic work. Once you finalise the destination, the next big task is to look for a hotel. And if you also have been struggling to get the right hotel to enjoy your luxurious vacation, you can check out the best stays from the Gold List 2023. Conde Nast Traveller recently curated a global list of the best hotels and resorts from around the world and announced the annual list. So, no matter which continent you want to go to, we have got you covered.

Here are 5 best stays for you to choose from-

Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, India (Asia)

If you are looking to experience grandeur during your stay in Mumbai, make sure you check in at Taj Mahal Palace to feel luxury. Facing the vast Arabian Sea, this hotel is truly a visual representation of royalty. It was originally designed by Indian architects Raosaheb Vaidya and DN Mirza and was founded in 1898. With its Indo-Saracenic arches with Victorian Gothic and Romanesque details, this hotel is an architectural marvel.

Jumeirah Al Qasr – Dubai (Middle East)

Get ready to unwind on Dubai’s sunny beaches at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Experience Arabian royalty as you spend your time in this palatial splendour and savour every moment. The hotel offers an extensive landscape with canal-style waterways. The hotel overlooks the Arabian Gulf which makes for a spectacular view from the room.

Lake Hāwea Station – New Zealand

Lake Hāwea Station is a ranch that is a working farm as well as a sophisticated retreat. It’s a perfect cross between the Kiwi’s agricultural economy and offering luxury by prioritizing sustainability. It is the first Carbon zero certified farm in New Zealand. This high-end luxurious accommodation is surrounded by majestic mountains and offers a backcountry experience.

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel – Paris (Europe)

Paris is all about elegance and sophistication and Le Crillon or Hôtel de Crillon is the perfect embodiment of this. Overlooking the Place de la Concorde, this hotel is a celebration of the timeless beauty of Paris and its French art. From a sublime culinary experience to indulging in the hotel’s rejuvenating spa, make sure to keep this on your list.

Malibu Beach Inn – California, USA

If you want a proper taste of California- with its oceanic panoramas and breathtaking sunsets- this is a destination for you. Find yourself gazing at the deep blue Pacific Ocean while you give yourself a relaxing vacation at the private beach and sip on some refreshing drinks.

