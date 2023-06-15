Croatia, Now In Schengen Zone, Becomes Accessible To Many; Where Should You Head To?

According to numerous reports, Croatian tourism officials are readying themselves for a record surge in tourists. This development comes after the country joined Europe’s free-movement Schengen zone in January. The number of tourists visiting the scenic nation has already increased significantly. Croatia’s economy gets 20% of its share from tourism and since the Covid-19 pandemic hit it has more or less recovered.

Reuters quoted Kristijan Stanicic, the director of the Croatian Tourist Association, as saying: “So far, we have recorded nearly 5 million arrivals and over 17.5 million overnight stays, which is a 20% rise from the last year. Based on these results, we can expect a positive continuation of the main tourist season and … even of the whole year."

Croatia a member of the European Union, joined the Schengen area on January 1. Officials see a new trend of more weekend tourists from neighbouring countries as a direct effect of Croatia joining the Schengen zone.