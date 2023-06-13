Discover 6 Hidden Hill Stations This Monsoon

Escape the tourist crowds and discover a world of tranquility, breathtaking landscapes, and refreshing serenity in unexplored scenic hill stations. As the summer heat gives way to the pleasant embrace of the approaching monsoon, it’s time to embark on a journey to uncharted territories and explore the hidden gems of nature. While popular hill stations may be thronged by tourists, there is a world waiting to be discovered in the unexplored scenic hill stations that offer tranquility, breathtaking landscapes, and a refreshing escape from the ordinary.
Let’s unravel the beauty of these lesser-known destinations and experience nature’s best-kept secrets this season.
- Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh: Sirmaur is known for its picturesque landscapes, lush green valleys, and serene surroundings. The hill station offers opportunities for trekking, nature walks, and bird watching. Some popular attractions in Sirmaur include Renuka Lake, Churdhar Peak, and Haripurdhar.
- Mawsynram Hill Station, Meghalaya: Mawsynram holds the Guinness World Record for being the wettest place on Earth. It is located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mawsynram is known for its breathtaking waterfalls, scenic landscapes, and misty clouds. It offers a unique experience of monsoon tourism with its heavy rainfall. Some popular attractions in Mawsynram include Mawsmai Cave, Mawlyngbna Village, and Nohkalikai Falls.
- Haflong, Assam: Haflong is the only hill station in Assam, situated in the Dima Hasao district. It is known for its pristine beauty, pleasant climate, and rich cultural heritage. Haflong is surrounded by lush green hills, sparkling water bodies, and vibrant orchids. Travellers can indulge in activities like trekking, paragliding, and boating. Some popular attractions in Haflong include Haflong Lake, Maibong, and Jatinga Bird Observatory.
- Madikeri, Karnataka: Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a popular hill station located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. Madikeri is the main town in Coorg and serves as a gateway to the region. It is known for its coffee plantations, misty hills, and spice estates. The hill station offers a serene environment, waterfalls, and opportunities for adventure sports like trekking and river rafting. Some popular attractions in Coorg include Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, and Dubare Elephant Camp.
- Mandu, Madhya Pradesh: It is a historic and picturesque destination known for its rich cultural heritage and architectural marvels. The Mandu Fort, Jahaz Mahal, and Rani Roopmati Pavilion are among its famous attractions. The location boasts lush greenery, waterfalls, and scenic landscapes. Visitors can enjoy nature walks, explore the local culture, and indulge in traditional Malwa cuisine.
- Chakrata, Uttarakhand: It is known for its serene beauty and tranquil surroundings, Chakrata offers a perfect escape from the bustling city life. The hill station is adorned with lush green forests, majestic mountains, and meandering streams. It is an ideal destination for nature lovers, trekkers, and adventure enthusiasts. Some popular attractions in Chakrata include Tiger Falls, Deoban, and Chilmiri Neck, which offer breathtaking views of the Himalayan range.
first published: June 13, 2023, 21:20 IST
last updated: June 13, 2023, 21:20 IST