Discover Singapore's Wellness Oasis: 10 Wellness Activities to Explore In Singapore

Striving to strike that balance between work, social life and personal wellbeing? Seeking to incorporate simple ways to enhance your wellness quotient in everything you do – your daily routine, physical activities, travel, your me time…? Then, visit Singapore and let yourself immerse in this hub of wellness that will leave you rejuvenated and more conscious of your holistic health needs. The Wellness Festival Singapore, running till 9 July 2023, will help you unlock a new level of holistic wellbeing through its highly diverse, creative and accessible experiences in the city in nature.

Advertisement

Hinging on physical fitness, emotional and mental wellness and lifestyle, here are our top 10 picks, from amongst more than 180 exquisite programmes, at the Wellness Festival Singapore.