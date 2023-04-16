Discover the Best Things to Do in King Charles’ Favourite Destinations

Did you know King Charles III, the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, loves to travel? He has conducted numerous official royal visits during his tenure, and has travelled to around 45 out of the 56 Commonwealth countries. Before his coronation in May, let’s take a look at the monarch’s preferred destinations based on his number of royal visits. Alongside, we have also listed down activities you can try while vacationing in these countries.

Germany

Reportedly, King Charles has travelled to Germany over 40 times, 28 of which were official visits. During his most recent visit, which was his first as the reigning monarch, the focus was on improving the relationship between the two nations after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

You must experience the diverse culture, cuisine and history of Germany. Explore the bustling cities of Berlin and Munich, visit stunning castles like Neuschwanstein, and enjoy picturesque landscapes like the Black Forest. Don’t forget to try the delicious sausages, beer and pretzels. A vacation in Germany is sure to be an unforgettable one.

France

The King has travelled to France on 35 occasions in the past. However, his latest scheduled visit was called off due to demonstrations over the retirement age in France. The European nation is a popular destination for vacationers due to its rich culture, beautiful landscapes, and renowned cuisine. Tourists can explore world-famous landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles, sample delicious French wines and cheeses, and soak up the ambience of charming towns and cities. From the beaches of the French Riviera to the snow-capped peaks of the Alps, France offers a diverse range of experiences to travellers.

USA

Queen Elizabeth II made only five visits to the United States, but King Charles III has taken part in over 20 formal trips to the country. The members of the royal family have attracted significant attention from the US ever since the marriages of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

From the beaches of Hawaii and California to the bustling cities of New York and Chicago, the United States is a vast and diverse country with a lot to offer to its visitors. With friendly locals, delicious food, and endless activities, it will be one memorable experience.

Italy

It may come as a surprise, but Italy is among the most frequently visited locations by the King, as he has conducted 18 official visits to the Mediterranean nation. This is not it. The Vatican has been included in a few of his official trips, where both he and Camilla met with the Pope in 2017.

Italy is a top destination for art, history, and food lovers. Tourists can explore the ancient ruins of Rome, take in the stunning views of Florence, and indulge in the delicious cuisine of Tuscany. Don’t forget to sip on some authentic Italian wine and gelato while soaking up the vibrant culture and beauty of this enchanting country.

Canada

Since Canada became an independent state and joined the Commonwealth in 1931, its history has been closely linked to that of the United Kingdom. The relationship between the two countries is amicable, and King Charles III has travelled to the North American nation on 18 occasions. His most recent visit to Canada was in 2017 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Canada is a land of natural beauty. One can explore the rocky peaks of the Rockies as well as the stunning coastal vistas of the Maritimes. Visit cosmopolitan cities like Toronto and Vancouver, sample delicious maple syrup, and enjoy outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, and kayaking.

