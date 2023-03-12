Discover The Colours Of The Rainbow In Vibrant New Zealand

Colours have a profound significance during Holi, one of India ‘s most beloved festivals. Colours symbolize joy and laughter, making the festival more vibrant.

Known for its picturesque landscapes, New Zealand has a unique colour palette. So, to celebrate everything that colour represents, we have collated the best hues of Aotearoa New Zealand’s natural landscapes and epic scenery. Whether you’re taking in the crystal blue pools of Makaroroa River or the vibrant indigo from Te Anau glow worm caves – let these tones inspire your next travel itinerary.

Alluring Red

As a colour itself, Red seems tempting. Fresh berry ice cream is a Kiwi summer staple, and a trip to New Zealand isn’t complete without picking your own delicious field-ripened strawberries. Experience a different kind of red further down in Rotorua at The Redwoods in Whakarewarewa Forest, where over 5,600 acres of magical forest awaits you. The Redwoods is one of Rotorua’s most special treasures, and is a popular hive for mountain bikers, walkers, runners and nature lovers – one of the best ways to experience it is from above, with a night or daytime treetop walk with Redwoods Treewalk. If you’re more of a thrill seeker, hop aboard the iconic red Shotover Jet for a nail-biting ride through Queenstown’s Shotover Canyons.

Sunset Orange

One of the best ways to enjoy the zesty shade of orange is with a beautiful sunrise or sunset. Head to the Whitianga waterfront for a beautiful sundowner; or if you’re more of an early bird, dig a natural hot pool at Hot Water Beach in the Coromandel and relax while you bring in the day. Further embrace this bold colour in Aotearoa during the autumn season, when the leaves turn spectacular shades of orange. Arrowtown is particularly beautiful at this time of year, as are many of New Zealand’s vineyards. Martinborough is the perfect spot to rent a bike and admire the stunning surroundings, with many of the vineyards – including the celebrated Ata Rangi – turning an incredible gold and orange.

Sunshine Yellow

A sure sign of spring in New Zealand is the native kōwhai tree! Spot its bright yellow blooms in climates and locations around the country, in spots like the Waitākere Ranges in Auckland. Look closely when you see one, and you might spot a tūī (boisterous medium-sized bird native to New Zealand), kererū (New Zealand pigeon), or kākā (a large species of parrot of the family Nestoridae found in New Zealand’s native forests) amongst its branches. Yellow hues can also be found in New Zealand’s native manu (birds). The Hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) is thought to be one of the rarest species of penguin on earth, and can be seen in various spots around the North and South islands with operators like Penguin Place Conservation Reserve in Dunedin.

Luscious Green

Relax and admire the beautiful Botanic Gardens as you drift along the Avon River on an Edwardian-style punting tour: one of Christchurch’s most iconic attractions. Take in the stunning scenery of the Botanic Gardens, get up close to the river’s wildlife and listen to the thoughtful commentary from your punter. Explore the Te Waihou Walkway in the Waikato to see some of New Zealand’s lush green bush! Lake Rotokākahi in Rotorua is also known as Green Lake, due to its emerald, green colour. It’s owned by local iwi and considered tapu (sacred), so no swimming, boating, or fishing is allowed—but visitors can enjoy strolls and hikes along its banks and explore the native flora and fauna of the area.

Calming Blue

From azure lakes to turquoise pools, New Zealand has many dazzling blue wonders that are well worth adding to your itinerary. Stroll through beech/tawhero forest to a swing bridge that crosses the Makarora River. Follow the boardwalk to a viewing platform over the Blue Pools then cross the Blue Pools bridge for great views up the river gorge.

To cool off, venture slightly out of town to Lake Tikitapu for a refreshing dip. The lake is famous for its striking blue colour, a result of rhyolite and pumice on the lake bed and holds a special place in the community’s heart. Not only popular for swimming, walking and water sports but the area is also steeped in rich Māori history and filled with many enchanting stories.

Intricate Indigo

Lake Tekapo has to be on your list if you’re visiting the South Island – its location within the largest Dark Sky Reserve in the world makes it an ideal spot for stargazing. If you’re lucky, you might even catch the sight of Aurora Australis streaking the sky with indigo and green in a magical display of lights that only a few can claim to have witnessed. Take a trip to one of the country’s oldest lighthouses at Nugget Point, where you will be blown away by the indigo and blue skies. Bring your binoculars so you can get a closer look at the colony of fur seals below. You will also be able to see sooty shearwaters, spoonbills and a breeding colony of gannets. Don’t forget to take a picture!

Mesmerizing Violet

Only a few minutes’ drive from the picturesque town of Wānaka, Wānaka Lavender Farm offers visitors the chance to explore 20 acres of lavender fields, meet farm animals, and visit display gardens. You can even pay the farm’s resident bees a visit! Play garden games like Bocce Ball and Giant Jenga as you wander through every corner of the garden—we recommend one or two hours to really explore. Step into another world in Milford Sound, and be sure to look up! This towering fjord offers spectacular views any time of day, but its violet sunset hues are especially dazzling. To explore the area to the fullest, take a boat cruise of the area with RealNZ!

