Earth Day 2023: Tips on How to Reduce your Carbon Footprints As You Travel

Traveling and exploring the world is a dream for many people. It offers the opportunity to experience new destinations, immerse oneself in different cultures, and create unforgettable memories. However, it’s important to recognize that travel can also have negative impacts on the environment and local communities, contributing to social and environmental challenges that we face today.

Bharat, co-founder, OneLatitude, believes in sustainable living. “When it came to setting up practices for my brand, I ensured that I encouraged travellers to make a positive impact on the environment while exploring new places. I believe that persistence is as important as perfection. They take steps to not impact the environment negatively on their trips and also contribute to local businesses to ensure economic sustainability for the communities they visit," he says.

Bharat feels by incorporating some of the following tips into your travel plans, you can take a step towards responsible travel!

Carry a tote bag to avoid using single use plastic bags

We love bringing back local souvenirs when we’re out exploring. It’s a great idea to pack a reusable tote in your bag so you can avoid taking the plastic carry bags. They’re great for small grocery shopping trips, souvenirs or even packing up a beach bag! Carry a water bottle instead of buying packaged drinking water

Packaged drinking water is one of the major contributors to plastic waste. To reduce your impact, carry a reusable water bottle with you and refill it at hotels or public water fountains where it’s safe. Most hotels now offer filtered water dispensers, making it easy to refill your water bottle on the go. Carry your own coffee/tea travel mug

We all love getting coffee and tea on the go. Especially when we’re out and about exploring. Bringing your own reusable cup can be great way to reduce single use plastic from ending in landfill. Bonus - some coffee shops offer discounts to customers who bring their own cups, so it’s a win-win situation. Choose eco properties & boutique owner run hotels

Large hotel chains often have a significant carbon footprint, due to their size and the amount of energy they consume. To minimise your impact on the environment, Bharat suggests staying in eco properties or boutique owner-run hotels, which typically have a lower carbon footprint. Avoid buying plastic packaged snacks for the road

We all love that Maggi in the mountains! The packaging however, not so much. Try to bring your own snacks in reusable containers to help reduce your waste and eat healthier. Great for the environment and great for your body. PS: You can always enjoy that maggi as well, we try and get the plastic back with us to the city so that we don’t add to the garbage situation in the mountains.

Pick a flight with lower emissions

Air travel is a significant contributor to carbon emissions. To minimise your impact, Bharat suggests checking the emissions per flight when booking your travel. Most flight portals now display this information, making it easier to make an informed choice. Carry your own reusable cutlery

Single-use plastic cutlery is a major contributor to waste. By carrying your own reusable cutlery, you can reduce waste and enjoy a more sustainable dining experience. Eat and shop local

Eating and shopping locally not only supports the local economy, but it also reduces your carbon footprint. Locally sourced food requires less transportation and packaging, making it a more sustainable choice.

Being a sustainable traveller isn’t just about reducing your carbon footprint, but it’s also about being mindful of the impact you have on the environment and local communities. By following these simple tips, you can make a small but meaningful difference in the world, one trip at a time. #persistenceoverperfection

