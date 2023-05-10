Escape The Scorching Summer: 5 Must Visit Hill-Stations In India

Hill stations are widely popular among Indian families. They boast of cooler temperatures and provide respite from the heat during summers. Many hill stations also experience snowfall during the winter months, attracting visitors for snow-sports and other activities. As we wade through high humidity and scorching heat, India has numerous hill stations which can play host for a small trip.
Since we are in May, you must already be seeking a peaceful retreat, away from the heat and dust of cities. Hill stations are the perfect place to unwind and relax. They offer a chance to unwind, enjoy pleasant weather, indulge in outdoor activities, and rejuvenate amidst breathtaking surroundings.
Here are our picks
- Darjeeling, West Bengal: Who doesn’t love Darjeeling? West Bengal’s summer paradise is famous for its tea plantations and panoramic views of the Himalayas. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (Toy Train), Tiger Hill, Batasia Loop, and the Happy Valley Tea Estate are popular tourist spots.
- Ooty, Tamil Nadu: Ooty, today known as Udhagamandalam, is a charming hill station in the Nilgiri Mountains of Tamil Nadu. It is renowned for its tea gardens, botanical gardens, Ooty Lake, and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.
- Munnar, Kerala: Munnar is a popular tourist spot in Kerala. It has seen numerous film productions as well. This picturesque hill station in Kerala is famous for its tea plantations, misty mountains, and stunning natural beauty. Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty Dam, Tea Museum, and Echo Point are popular tourist spots in Munnar.
- Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu: Kodaikanal, located in the Palani Hills of Tamil Nadu, is renowned for its pleasant weather, scenic beauty, and the famous Kodaikanal Lake. The Coaker’s Walk, Bryant Park, Pillar Rocks, and Bear Shola Falls are popular attractions.
- Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg, situated in the Kashmir Valley, is a stunning hill station known for its snow-capped peaks, skiing opportunities, and Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable car rides in the world.