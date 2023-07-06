Experience Goa's Monsoon Magic: 5 Unforgettable Places to Add to Your Itinerary

India’s most popular holiday destination, Goa, is known for its picturesque coastline, exciting nightlife, and rich history. Although the monsoon season is also a fantastic time to visit Goa, most tourists travel there in the winter. The lush vegetation, the mild breeze, and the sporadic downpours make for a unique and wonderful experience.
“Goa continues to be a destination that tourists flock to year round and the monsoon season acts like a hurdle, we still see bookings for Goa. North Goa trumps other parts during the monsoon. Also, trends have shown customers exploring the hinterlands of Goa during this time. Contrary to popular belief, the hills of Ooty, Mussoorie and Nainital bring out the best in themselves during monsoons. Recently, we have seen customers opting for these destinations because the crowds are relatively thinner after the summer travel and the clouds paint a perfect picture with the greenery. The temperature also starts settling down and the scenery makes it picture-perfect. Of course, remember to pack your umbrellas while visiting these destinations," says Manu Sasidharan, Head of Hotels & Accommodation, Cleartrip.
Here are the top 5 places in Goa to visit during this monsoon.
- Dudhsagar Waterfalls
The Dudhsagar Waterfalls, with their impressive drop of nearly 300 meters, offer a truly breathtaking sight. Its name, “Dudhsagar," meaning “sea of milk," accurately captures the mesmerizing milky white appearance of the descending water. Getting to this natural wonder is an adventure in itself, with two thrilling options to choose from: embark on an adventurous hike or opt for a thrilling jeep safari.
- Deltin Royale – Offshore Casino
For an unforgettable monsoon vacation, be sure to include a visit to one of Goa’s renowned casinos. Goa is famous for its vibrant nightlife, and a trip to a casino is a must-do activity during this season. Deltin Royale, Asia’s largest gaming and entertainment complex, promises an incredible gaming experience, live entertainment, and delectable buffet meals. Additionally, Deltin-Zuri, their flagship land-based casino located in South Goa, hosts a range of events and offers exciting opportunities to win big every weekend from mid-June to the end of August. Immerse yourself in live entertainment, enjoy thrilling gaming experiences, and be a part of intriguing events at both Deltin Royale in Panaji and Deltin Zuri in South Goa.
- Spice Plantations
Explore Goa’s spice plantations during the monsoon season—an absolute must for spice enthusiasts. Surrounded by beautiful vegetation and the alluring aroma of spices, it’s a truly pleasant experience. Take a guided tour to learn about the wide variety of spices grown in the area. And don’t miss the chance to bring home some of these authentic spices, allowing you to savour their unique flavours and recreate the essence of Goa in your own kitchen.
- FlyDining Restaurant
During your Goa monsoon holiday, Flydining restaurant is undoubtedly worth a try if you’re seeking for a distinctive dining experience. With breathtaking views of the surroundings, this one-of-a-kind restaurant gives the exhilarating experience of dining while suspended in the air. You may recline the four strapped seats 180 degrees, creating the impression that you’re riding a roller coaster. The experience is made even more magical by Goa’s rainy season, with its lush vegetation and sodden environment serving as a breathtaking backdrop. Therefore, Flydining restaurant is unquestionably worthwhile a visit if you’re searching for an unforgettable dining experience throughout your monsoon vacation in Goa.
- Fontainhas
Discover the charming Latin Quarter of Fontainhas in Panaji, the capital of Goa. This delightful neighbourhood is adorned with vibrant, multi-coloured homes and enchanting winding alleyways. During the monsoon season, the rain adds an extra touch of allure to this picturesque setting. Take a leisurely stroll through the streets, immersing yourself in the brilliance of the hues and admiring the unique architecture. While exploring, don’t miss the opportunity to visit one of the many nearby cafés and restaurants, where you can indulge in the flavours of the region.