Experience Goa's Monsoon Magic: 5 Unforgettable Places to Add to Your Itinerary

India’s most popular holiday destination, Goa, is known for its picturesque coastline, exciting nightlife, and rich history. Although the monsoon season is also a fantastic time to visit Goa, most tourists travel there in the winter. The lush vegetation, the mild breeze, and the sporadic downpours make for a unique and wonderful experience.

“Goa continues to be a destination that tourists flock to year round and the monsoon season acts like a hurdle, we still see bookings for Goa. North Goa trumps other parts during the monsoon. Also, trends have shown customers exploring the hinterlands of Goa during this time. Contrary to popular belief, the hills of Ooty, Mussoorie and Nainital bring out the best in themselves during monsoons. Recently, we have seen customers opting for these destinations because the crowds are relatively thinner after the summer travel and the clouds paint a perfect picture with the greenery. The temperature also starts settling down and the scenery makes it picture-perfect. Of course, remember to pack your umbrellas while visiting these destinations," says Manu Sasidharan, Head of Hotels & Accommodation, Cleartrip.