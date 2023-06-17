Father's Day 2023: 9 Serene Retreats To Spend The Weekend With Your Dad

This Father’s Day, surprise your dad with a retreat to a serene riverside hotel or resort in India. Treat him to a tranquil escape where he can relax, rejuvenate, and create unforgettable memories. From the serene banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh to the enchanting backwaters of Kerala, and the picturesque rivers of Himachal, here are some luxurious riverside properties across India, offering the perfect setting for pampering your dad on his special day.

Serenity Along the Ganges: Ganga Kinare, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand:

Embark on a peaceful journey to Rishikesh and experience the serenity of Ganga Kinare. Situated on the banks of the holy Ganges, this riverside hotel offers luxurious accommodations with stunning views. Your dad can indulge in yoga and meditation sessions, spa treatments, riverside walks, and the enchanting Ganga Aarti ceremony.

Coastal Bliss at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, Chennai, Tamil Nadu:

Surprise your dad with a coastal retreat at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa in Chennai. Set along the scenic Bay of Bengal, this luxurious property offers breath-taking views of the sea. Your dad can enjoy rejuvenating spa treatments, indulge in delectable cuisine, and take leisurely walks along the serene shoreline.

Tranquil Escape at The Lalit Resort & Spa, Bekal, Kerala:

Take your dad to the tranquil banks of the Nombili River in Bekal, Kerala, and treat him to a rejuvenating stay at The Lalit Resort & Spa. Surrounded by lush greenery and the river’s serene flow, this luxurious resort offers spacious accommodations, Ayurvedic spa treatments, scenic boat rides, and a chance to explore the nearby Bekal Fort.

Riverside Charm at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Goa:

Create unforgettable memories with your dad at the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, nestled along the banks of the Mandovi River. This riverside retreat offers luxurious accommodations, stunning river views, and a range of indulgent spa treatments. Your dad can also enjoy water sports, lounge by the riverside pool, and explore the vibrant culture of Goa.

Backwater Tranquility at Kumarakom Lake Resort, Kerala:

Surprise your dad with a serene stay at Kumarakom Lake Resort, nestled on the banks of the picturesque Vembanad Lake in Kerala’s backwaters. This luxurious resort offers traditional-style villas, tranquil views of the lake, and world-class amenities. Your dad can relax with Ayurvedic treatments, take a leisurely cruise on the backwaters, and savour authentic Kerala cuisine.

Celebrate Father’s Day at Casa Jaali

Father’s day calls for a quaint tranquil escape that promises a stunning view of the sea, a stone’s throw away. Nestled in lush greenery with the sound of the waves relaxing every fibre of you, be sure to spot a dolphin or two frolicking in the sea if you’re lucky! Sounds too good to be true? Well, Casa Jaal i is Goa’s best-kept secret that you just cannot get enough of.

The Casa Jaali stay is a unique experience in South Goa. The 12-room property offers something for everyone, from cosy, intimate rooms to indulgent luxury huts and a sprawling cottage for a family getaway. The Goan-style architecture and locally made furniture make the stay a truly immersive Goan experience.

Gift of wellness with Dharana at Shillim

Treat your father to a well-deserved break from city life this father’s day. With only a short 2.5 hours drive from Mumbai and 2 hours from Pune, Dharana at Shillim is the ideal choice for a wellness experience.

The all-villa property offers a chance to digitally detox and rejuvenate with recreational activities such as Nature Walks, Treks, Hikes, and Cooking School sessions with dedicated quiet zones to help connect with your loved ones. Explore the property’s key features by indulging in their organic food experience made in compliance with the Dharana Wellness Programmes, with ingredients sourced from local farms to deliver an unparalleled dining experience.

Intercontinental Marine Drive

Treat your old man to the best things in life with a staycation at the InterContinental Marine Drive. The 59-room luxury boutique hotel is located strategically in the heart of Mumbai’s Art Deco district, on the city’s most spectacular sea-front promenade. A veritable jewel in the crown of the Queen’s necklace, the hotel stands out with its large rooms and suites that offer a breath-taking view of the Arabian Sea and the ever-dynamic city skyline.

The InterContinental Marine Drive, which recently celebrated 20 years in Mumbai, has more options if you wish to indulge or experience different kinds of cuisine. The dining areas at the hotel are just as inviting as the cozy rooms. Catering to all your needs, the heritage hotel provides you with an array of restaurants and cuisines to choose from. Dome, the rooftop bar exudes the best things in life: wine, food, music, and the stars. L&S Bistro & Pizzeria brings the world to Mumbai with its global street food menu. History meets gastronomy at Kebab Korner where heritage recipes are given a contemporary touch.

Located strategically in the heart of Mumbai’s Art Deco district, the property is equipped with the latest technologies, cutting edge design, and a host of personalized services including butlers for every room.

Palmlands Holiday Resort, Gorai