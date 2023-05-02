From Chanderi To Udayagiri Caves, Hidden Gems Of Madhya Pradesh

Also known as the ‘Heart of India’, Madhya Pradesh is filled with diverse landscapes, rich history, and cultural heritage. While the state houses a number of popular tourist destinations such as Khajuraho, Gwalior, and Bhopal, it also boasts a plethora of unexplored places that are off the beaten path.

From hidden waterfalls and ancient temples to wildlife sanctuaries and tribal villages, Madhya Pradesh offers a bunch of experiences to cater to a wide range of travellers. These unexplored places are perfect for those who look for a unique and authentic travel adventure, away from the hustle and bustle.

Here are five offbeat destinations to visit in Madhya Pradesh:

Fossil National Park

Located in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, this park is a unique and fascinating destination for any traveller interested in palaeontology and ancient history. This national park is known for its rich collection of fossils dating back to the Mesozoic era, around 65 million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Fossil National Park is home to several well-preserved fossils of dinosaurs, plants, and marine life, providing valuable insights into the evolution of life on Earth. Udayagiri Caves

Located in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, the Udayagiri caves are an ancient complex of rock-cut caves and temples that date back to the Gupta Empire, around the 4th and 5th centuries. These caves are famous for their intricate carvings, sculptures, and paintings depicting various Hindu deities and mythological scenes. The Udayagiri Caves are divided into two parts - the Vidisha group and the Udayagiri group - each containing several caves and temples worth exploring. Chanderi

Chanderi, located in the Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh, is a small town known for its rich history and cultural heritage. It is famous for its handloom industry, producing exquisite Chanderi sarees renowned for their fine silk and cotton fabric, intricate weaves, and delicate embroidery. The town is also home to several historical landmarks such as the Chanderi Fort, Jama Masjid, and Koshak Mahal, which are popular tourist destinations. Chanderi is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in Indian textiles and history. Ken Gharial Sanctuary

This Sanctuary is located in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh. It is a protected area dedicated to the conservation of critically endangered gharial crocodiles. The sanctuary spans an area of 45 square kilometers along the banks of the Ken River, providing a safe habitat for the gharials to breed and thrive. In addition to gharials, the sanctuary is also home to several species of fish, turtles, and aquatic plants, making it a unique destination for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. Patalkot

It is a hidden valley located in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, known for its pristine natural beauty, unique traditional tribal culture, and rich biodiversity. Steep hills and dense forests surround the valley, and it is believed to be home to several medicinal herbs that have been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. Patalkot is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in exploring the hidden gems of Madhya Pradesh and experiencing the local way of life.

