Fuel Your Journey With Healthy Snacks: Tips To Stay Energised While Travelling

Travelling can often lead to making unhealthy food choices such as fast food and snacks that are high in calories and low in nutrition. However, it is important to maintain healthy eating habits while travelling to ensure that your energy levels remain high and you feel your best.

To keep yourself nourished and energetic, choose healthy snacks such as nuts, fruits, vegetables, greek yoghurt, and energy balls that are rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients. To avoid unhealthy choices at airports or rest stops, it is a good idea to pack your own snacks.

Make sure to stay hydrated by drinking water and avoid sugary drinks and alcohol. By making wise snack choices and staying hydrated, you can enjoy a healthy and pleasant trip.

Here is a list of 5 snacks to keep with you while travelling:

Granola Bars: Granola bars are a convenient and tasty snack to carry while travelling. They are packed with fibre, protein, and healthy fats and can keep you full for a longer time. Choose granola bars with whole grains, nuts, and seeds, and avoid those with added sugar or artificial flavours. Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate is not only delicious but also a healthy snack option. It contains antioxidants, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds that promote heart health and boost brain function. Choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content, and avoid those with added sugar and artificial flavours. You can also pack small packs of dark chocolate-covered nuts or fruits for a fun snack on the go. Rice Crackers: Rice crackers are a delicious and crispy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or with dips and spreads. They are gluten-free and low in fat, making them a healthy snack option. You can find different flavours like seaweed, sesame, and spicy chilli, adding some variety to your snack choices. Hummus and Vegetables: Hummus is a delicious and healthy dip that can be paired with vegetables like carrots, celery, and cucumber. It is made from chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, and tahini, making it a good source of fibre, protein, and healthy fats. Pack pre-cut vegetables in a container with a small jar of hummus for a healthy snack option while travelling. Greek Yogurt: Greek yoghurt is a creamy and nutritious snack that is high in protein and low in calories. It contains live and active cultures that promote gut health and boost immunity. You can add fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds to your Greek yoghurt for some extra flavour and nutrition.

