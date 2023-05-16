G20 Meeting May Help Boost Kashmir's Sustainable Tourism Industry

The Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) is all set to host the largest international summit from May 22-24 this year, on the banks of the famous Dal Lake. Srinagar has been turned into a smart city to make the event beautiful and historic.Kashmir prepares to host delegates from several countries as preparations for the third G20 tourism working group meeting are in full swing. Tourism and trade in the region are expected to benefit largely from the G20 event. The world famous Dal Lake is being decked up, and Shikara (boats) on the lake are being repainted.

Kashmir’s Ecotourism Society of Kashmir (ETSK) has welcomed the G20 meeting as a significant development for the tourism industry. The society promotes ecotourism and sustainable tourism practices in Kashmir with an aim to preserve the area’s natural beauty and provide economic opportunities.

Sameer Baktoo, the convenor of ETSK, told ANI, “Our tourism development policies should be based on ecotourism, and we need to have a sustainable approach towards our eco-fragile destinations." He was also hopeful that the G20 meeting would encourage more foreign tourists to visit the region.

Security tightened in parts of Kashmir

As precautionary measures, more than 10 Army schools have been closed in the Jammu region, particularly in border districts. Several infiltration routes have been identified and security has been tightened. A multi-tiered security system including the police, army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and Village Defence Committees has been established along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

The Jammu-Pathankot highway is also under scrutiny. Movements and vehicles are being monitored. Several Army and other schools on the highway, as well as in Rajouri and Poonch districts, have been shut, with online classes to be held until May 25.

The police issued an advisory urging people to remain alert and check their vehicles before starting them.

Boost for tourism

In light of Jammu and Kashmir’s heavy tourism dependence, the summit could attract a record number of visitors. A tour of Kashmir’s beautiful tourist spots, including the Taj Gulmarg, will be arranged for the delegates taking part in the G-20 meeting in Srinagar. The tourism department believes Kashmir will be promoted globally following this event.

The G20 Summit includes the European Union, Argentina, Australia, France, Germany, Canada, China, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United States. The group meets annually, and this time India is the chairperson of the group.