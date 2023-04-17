World Heritage Day 2023: Get A Taste of India's History In These 5 Historical Sites

World Heritage Day is celebrated every year on April 18th to raise awareness about the importance of preserving our cultural heritage sites. The day was first observed by UNESCO in 1983. It gained recognition as a global event during the 22nd General Conference of UNESCO. The day also aims to encourage people to appreciate the diversity of the world’s heritage sites. India is a country rich in history and culture, and there are countless historical monuments worth visiting. Here are the five most popular historical monuments in India:

Mysore Palace - Mysore Palace, also known as Amba Vilas Palace, is a historical landmark located in Karnataka’s city of Mysore. Designed by the English Architect, Henry Irwin and built between 1897-1912, is a remarkable example of India’s rich cultural heritage and has undergone multiple renovations over time. With beautiful gardens, intricate carvings, and stunning architecture, the palace is a popular tourist destination and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Gwalior Fort – Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh is well-known for its stunning architecture and unique history. Its historical significance is marked by important battles fought here. Babur, the Mughal emperor, was so fascinated by the fort, he referred to it as the ‘Pearl amongst the Fortresses of India’. Gwalior Fort is a tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage.

Fatehpur Sikri – Fatehpur Sikri, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Agra, was built by the Mughal emperor Akbar. It’s a fascinating blend of Indian, Persian, and Islamic architecture and is renowned for its breathtaking buildings. Significant landmarks, such as the Buland Darwaza and the Jama Masjid, adorn the city.

Taj Mahal - One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal is a magnificent mausoleum located in Agra. It was built in the 17th Century by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz. The iconic white marble structure is famous for its carvings and beautiful gardens. It remains one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting thousands of visitors every year.

Hampi – Hampi, a village and a temple town in Karnataka once served as the capital of the Vijayanagar Empire. Located on the banks of the River Tungabhadra, Hampi boasts several spectacular viewpoints. Hampi reminds us of the significance of protecting our cultural heritage sites, as it stands as a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage.

(This is a curated list in no order of preference.)

