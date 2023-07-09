Goa Looks At Tourists From The US and South Korea Besides Traditional Markets Like the UK and Russia

Goa will try to attract tourists from the United States of America, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and some other countries besides traditional markets like Russia and the United Kingdom, state minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Goa Tourism Board chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, where the calendar of events focused on emerging markets was finalised, he said.

“Goa has been traditionally depending on Russia and UK for international footfalls. Looking at reports, we have realised countries like the USA, South Korea, and UAE are opening for outbound travel. This means we can expect tourists to come from these places," Khaunte told reporters.