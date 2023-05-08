Trends :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    Goa: These 5 Things Should Help You Have a Good Vacation This Summer

    Goa's unique blend of cultures, stunning beaches, and delicious cuisine make it a must-visit destination in India

    Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:16 IST

    Goa, India

    Goa is a destination that offers something for everyone, whether you are looking for a relaxing beach vacation or an exciting nightlife experience (Image: Instagram)
    Goa, a small state on the west coast of India, is a popular tourist destination known for its beaches, nightlife, and the amazing Portuguese architecture. Goa offers a blend of Indian and Western cultures that makes it unique and appealing to tourists from all over the world. While there’s never the best time to visit a place like Goa, here are the five things you must have in your itinerary to do in Goa:

    • Enjoy the Beaches
      Goa is known for its long stretches of shacks and beaches. Some of the most popular beaches in Goa include Baga, Calangute, Anjuna, and Palolem. You can spend the day sunbathing, swimming, or participating in water sports such as parasailing, jet skiing, and banana boat rides. And of course, do hit the shacks and enjoy your vacation.
    • Explore the Old Goa Churches
      Old Goa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was once the capital of Portuguese India. The area is famous for its beautiful churches such as the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, and Church of St. Francis of Assisi. These churches are known for their Baroque architecture, ornate altars, and exquisite paintings. A day dedicated to this will surely be worth it!
    • Visit the Spice Plantations
      Goa is also known for its spice plantations, where you can take a tour and learn about the various spices grown in the region. You can also enjoy a traditional Goan meal made with locally sourced ingredients and spices.
    • Try the Goan Cuisine
      Speaking of food, Goan cuisine is a blend of Indian and Portuguese influences, with dishes such as fish curry, vindaloo, and sorpotel being popular among the tourists. You can try these dishes at local restaurants or beach shacks, or if you want to take things in your own hands, attend a cooking class and learn to make them yourself.
    • Experience the Nightlife
      As much as Goa is known for its beautiful beaches, it is also a party hub and is known for its vibrant nightlife, with numerous nightclubs, bars, and beach parties that cater to tourists. Some of the popular nightclubs in Goa include Club Cubana, Tito’s, and LPK Waterfront. You can also attend different beach parties that are organised across North and South Goa.

    About the Author

    Nishad ThaivalappilNishad T, Senior Sub-Editor, News18.com, has a fascination for ‘everything lifes...Read More

    first published: May 08, 2023, 20:16 IST
