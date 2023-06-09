Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts; Officials Demand Alert as Tourists Throng the Area

Hawaii asks visitors to show respect when they set up their visit in recognition of the cultural and spiritual significance of the volcanic eruption and the crater area for many kama’ina. In order to see the most recent eruption of Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, visitors visiting a national park on the Big Island of Hawaii were advised to show respects.

After a three-month break, Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, started erupting on Wednesday.

Kilauea’s alert level was downgraded from warning to watch on Thursday by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of the US Geological Survey because the pace of lava input has decreased and no infrastructure is in danger. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park closed area is the only place where the eruption activity is occurring.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Adventure Sports in Himachal Pradesh to Try This Summer, Explore The Himalayas!

“Out of respect for the cultural and spiritual significance of a volcanic eruption and the crater area for many kamaʻāina, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority urges mindfulness when planning a visit to the volcano," the agency said in a statement Wednesday night, using a Hawaiian word often used for Hawaii residents.

The cultural importance of a volcanic eruption is profound yet deeply personal for many Native Hawaiians. Others may honour the occasion with hula, or dance, while others may chant or offer prayers to their ancestors. People should keep a respectable distance when around Hawaiians.

“Don’t just get out your camera and take photos. Stop and be still and take it in," said Cyrus Johnasen, a spokesperson for Hawaii County who is Hawaiian. “It’s something that you can’t pay for. In that moment, you are one with Hawaii."

Advertisement

He also advised people to respect the area’s sacredness by avoiding taking rocks, refraining from rough play, and leaving flora alone.

“A lot of plants up there are native," he said. “Just be mindful that you will leave a footprint. The idea is you leave one that’s small as possible."

The lava fountains at Kilauea quickly gained popularity, drawing large audiences to the park. Due to heavy traffic, there will likely be significant delays and restricted parking, the park’s website said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Officials anticipated that more than 10,000 people visited during the first day and night of the eruption, which is more than treble the number of visitors on an average day when Kilauea isn’t erupting, according to park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane. There was no exact count available.

Also Read: On Video: How Mount Everest Turned Into World’s Highest Garbage Dump

On Thursday morning, thousands of people watched the USGS’ webcast showed red areas of flowing lava.

Advertisement

“We were on social media, and we saw that it was actually going off while we’re here, so we made the drive from the Kona side," Andrew Choi, visiting with his family from Orange County, California, told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald. “This feels so ridiculously lucky. We’ve never seen anything like this."

Visiting during less popular periods, such as before 9 a.m. or after 9 p.m., was advised by park officials.

Advertisement

The eruption is anticipated to continue and be contained to the Halemaumau crater in the park, according to scientists.

ALSO READ: Kaizen: Japanese Philosophy That Can Aid In Battling Laziness