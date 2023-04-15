Here's How Himachal Pradesh Plans To Boost Tourism In Bir Billing

Himachal Pradesh’s Bir Billing has always been popular among adventure sports and paragliding enthusiasts. But now, it is set to receive a makeover to attract more tourists. At the closing ceremony of the Accuracy Paragliding Pre-World Cup in Bir, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu talked about various projects to promote tourism in the region, including the expansion of the Kangra airport. He also called Bir “the best site for paragliding" globally and discussed plans to encourage more visitors.

Sukhu stated, “Bir-Billing was the world’s best site for paragliding, which has gained international recognition." He added that the location would be promoted more to increase the flow of tourists. “A proposal would be prepared soon and to facilitate better organisation of paragliding competitions, land would be acquired around the landing site," he explained.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister further mentioned plans to organise a carnival in the area. The police chowki in Bir will also be upgraded to a police station in a bid to boost tourism. Kangra will be promoted as the state’s tourist capital in the coming years, with an expanded airport in the works.

Sukhu highlighted the government’s commitment to transform Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state and assured that the economic challenges would not obstruct the region’s development.

To enhance the environment of Himachal Pradesh, the budget has included a 50 percent subsidy on the procurement of e-trucks, e-buses and e-taxis. E-taxi licenses will be granted to taxi operators in Bir to give their income a boost. Additionally, Sukhu mentioned that 20,000 deserving girl students will receive a subsidy of Rs. 25,000 to buy e-scooters in a bid to make the state more carbon neutral.

Other than expanding tourism in the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu added that since almost 95 percent of the people in Himachal Pradesh live in rural areas, efforts have been made in the budget to strengthen the rural economy. He said that the Medical College Tanda was being upgraded and was slated to start Robotic Surgery in six months.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also talked about his government’s initiative of providing financial assistance to 7,000 single women to build houses. According to a press release, Sukhu is taking steps to fulfil his government’s promise of providing monthly pensions to women. Almost 2.31 lakh women have been found eligible for the first phase of the scheme and will receive Rs 1,500 monthly.

