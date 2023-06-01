On Video: How Mount Everest Turned Into World's Highest Garbage Dump

Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay, a Nepalese sherpa, etched their names in history 70 years ago by conquering Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak. On May 29, 1953, they achieved an extraordinary feat, becoming the first humans to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Their remarkable accomplishment not only inspired countless mountaineers but also opened up new avenues for many climbers to pursue this daunting challenge. Since that historic day, Mount Everest has captivated the imagination of adventurers from around the globe.

Climbing Mount Everest comes with a multitude of frightening challenges, including extreme weather, avalanches, and the ever-present risk of altitude-related complications due to the thinning oxygen levels at higher elevations. Despite the unpredictable nature of these conditions, brave individuals continue to undertake this extraordinary endeavour.

With the rising number of adventurers embarking on treks to Mount Everest, an unfortunate consequence has emerged. The accumulation of trash over the years poses a threat to the environment, earning Mount Everest the undesirable reputation of being the World’s Highest Garbage Dump.

A recent video shared by Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, showed disturbing scenes of garbage and plastic waste scattered at a camp at Mount Everest. The footage, believed to have been captured by one of the mountaineers, depicts the camp’s surroundings littered with plastic waste.

“When human beings don’t spare even Mount Everest from dumping their garbage and plastic pollution. Truly heartbreaking. #stopplasticpollution #MountEverest #everest video by @EverestToday," wrote Supriya Sahu.