Huma Qureshi Sets the Perfect Summery Goals While Holidaying in Goa; See Photos

Huma Qureshi made the decision to take a break from her busy schedule and go on a relaxing vacation to Goa. A quick game of pool was the first thing to do. Huma posed by the pool in a white one-piece swimsuit covered by a shirt. She also included a rosary and gold necklaces. Huma had a big smile on her face, a crimson lip, and sunglasses covering her face. We believe that summer days do not get any better.

Huma Qureshi is currently making new friendships in Goa. She put out a number of images of herself posing with frog statues to give her followers an update. She traded in her bikini sets for a chic white monokini before going for a swim. The halter-neck dress had a provocative cut that increased the impact of her attire. She skipped the glitz and accoutrements. She just wore a pair of sunglasses, going for a no-makeup appearance.

Advertisement

Huma Qureshi ruled the picture in a stylish green strappy swimsuit. The beachwear had a sweetheart neckline that was highlighted, and it fit nicely. She also encircled her waist with a black-and-white sarong. We have already saved this look for our upcoming trip.

Advertisement

Huma Qureshi is striking a dramatic pose in a gorgeous white bathing suit. With her cutout choice, the actress raised the bar significantly. It featured a high waist, short sheer sleeves, and a closed neckline. She used a trench coat with a black and white patterned design to add drama to her beach outfit to make it stand out. She just chose to accessorise with chunky golden earrings. With flaming red lips and a winged eyeliner, she accentuated her edgy look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have started to spot a pattern in Huma Qureshi’s love for a very chic swimsuit. Whenever given a chance, she styles it with a trench coat to give a stylish spin to her beach closet. Her halter neck olive green monokini was all things glam. The actress layered the outfit with a beige trench coat. Siding with dusky tone glam, tresses swept on one side and a statement neck chain, she completed the beach-ready look.

We have begun to notice an underlying trend in Huma Qureshi’s adoration of extremely stylish swimwear. She dresses it up whenever she can by pairing it with a trench coat to add some flare to her beach wardrobe. Her monokini had a halter neck and was olive green. A trench coat in beige was worn over the dress by the actress. She complemented the beach-ready outfit with dusky tone makeup, brushed hair to one side, and a striking neck chain.

In her latest screen appearance Double XL, Huma Qureshi starred with Sonakshi Sinha. Meanwhile just yesterday, the actor had updated her fans about her upcoming show on Zee5, Tarla.