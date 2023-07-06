Indians are Revolutionizing the Way They Travel, Find Out How

Do you feel that exhilarating sense of freedom when you head out on a journey? The wind in your hair, the world at your feet—travel has always been a huge part of our life. However, in recent years, something incredible has been happening. Indians are breaking free from traditional travel norms and embracing a new way of exploring the world. Simran, co-founder, One Latitude shares the exciting shift that is transforming the Indian travel landscape.

Gone are the days when vacations were solely about ticking off famous landmarks and snapping obligatory photos. Today, Indian travellers are craving unique experiences that provide a genuine connection with the destinations they visit. We are seeking immersive encounters with local cultures, authentic interactions with communities, and opportunities to make a positive impact while traversing the globe.

So, why exactly are Indians changing the way they travel?

Embracing Experiential Travel:

We are witnessing a paradigm shift towards experiential travel, where Indians are actively seeking out personalized and immersive experiences. From taking part in local festivals and culinary adventures to volunteering and learning new skills, our fellow travellers are no longer content with being passive spectators. Instead, they want genuine connections and the chance to create lasting memories while immersing themselves in cultures and communities.

Sustainable and Responsible Tourism:

Awareness about environmental conservation and the social impact of travel has been on the rise among Indian travellers. We are increasingly conscious of the carbon footprint we leave behind and are taking steps to minimize it. Indians now choose eco-friendly accommodations, support local artisans and businesses, and engage in activities that respect and preserve the environment. Sustainable and responsible tourism is at the forefront of our travel choices.

Exploring Hidden Gems:

Indians are venturing off the beaten path and exploring lesser-known destinations, both domestically and internationally. We no longer limit ourselves to popular tourist hotspots but instead seek out hidden gems that offer unique experiences. Whether it’s exploring quaint villages, discovering pristine nature reserves, or unravelling the secrets of ancient ruins, we are on a quest to unearth the world’s best-kept secrets.

Rise of Solo and Independent Travel:

Another remarkable trend is the rise of solo and independent travel among Indians. Breaking away from the traditional notion of group tours, more and more of us are embracing the freedom of designing our own travel itineraries. Solo travel empowers us to step outside our comfort zones, discover our true selves, and build a sense of self-reliance and confidence.